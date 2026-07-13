Kunkujang Friends are Beach soccer champions

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The GFF Beach Soccer League 2026 concluded on Sunday with Kunkujang Friends being crowned champions after defeating Banjul Bees to secure the title.

The historic final took place on the Palma Rima sandy beach, with GFF president Mr Lamin Kaba Bajo presiding. It was attended by the GFF Executive Committee members, football House staff, stakeholders, and fans.

Kunkujang Friends clashed with the debutants, scoring quick goals in succession to beat the capital-based team 6-3 at the end of the third quarter.

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Kunkujang Friends, as champions, received D75,000:00, a large trophy, and medals. Banjul Bees, the Runners Up, earned D50,000:00 and medals. Sukuta Tigers finished third with D30,000:00, and Gunjur Dabanani, the fourth Runners up, were awarded D20,000:00. The top goal scorer of the league was Kebba Ceesay from Team Rhino, with 24 goals by season’s end, including 11 in a single match against Jeshwang.

The final was marked by fanfare, dancing, and celebration as Kunkujang Friends were joined by their fans to parade their trophy with joy and smiles.

GFF