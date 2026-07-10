LIVERPOOL PLAN BID FOR GAMBIAN £80M WINGER

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By Subhankar Mondal

Liverpool are planning to make a bid for Yankuba Minteh, sources have told TEAMtalk, as the Reds’ owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), are made aware of the massive fee needed to sign Bradley Barcola from Paris Saint-Germain.

With Mohamed Salah leaving, Liverpool are on the hunt for a top-quality right-winger to replace the Egyptian winger.

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While Liverpool have already signed Victor Munoz from Osasuna this summer, the former Real Madrid winger is better off on the left flank.

Our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has reported that Liverpool want to sign Minteh from Brighton and Hove Albion in the summer transfer window.

Fletcher has reported that Liverpool ‘could submit a concrete bid in the next two weeks’ for the Gambia international.

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Minteh is a right winger by trade and scored three goals and gave four assists in 36 matches in all competitions for Brighton last season.

However, it will not be a cheap deal for Liverpool to pull off.

Sources have told us that Brighton want £70-80million for the 21-year-old former Newcastle winger.

Bradley Barcola

Another winger that Liverpool are keen on is PSG and France international star Bradley Barcola.

With Yan Diomande preferring a move to PSG to joining Liverpool should he leave RB Leipzig this summer, the Premier League club are now keen on a 2026 summer deal for Barcola.

Barcola, who is part of the France squad at the ongoing 2026 World Cup, has won Ligue 1 thrice and the Champions League twice with PSG so far in his career.

However, sources have told our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, that Barcola wants to leave PSG this summer.

We understand that Barcola has already informed PSG that he wishes to find a new club, as the 23-year-old wants a more prominent role.

According to L’Equipe, PSG want €150million (£128m, $171.2m) for Barcola, should they be forced to sell him.

While PSG, who have won the Champions League for the past two seasons, want to extend Barcola’s contract, they could sell him this summer.

The French publication has noted Arsenal and Liverpool’s interest in Barcola.

-TEAMtalk