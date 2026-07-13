Macky Sall coming to Dakar and Banjul to seek support for UN job?

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By Tabora Bojang

Respected Senegalese online media Seneweb is reporting that former Senegalese President Macky Sall could be gaining renewed diplomatic support for his bid to become the next UN Secretary-General.

It reports that the growing political rift between President Bassirou Diomaye Faye and Ousmane Sonko may be creating an opening for Macky Sall, who was sidelined months ago while Sonko was serving as Prime Minister.

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Quoting prominent Senegalese journalist and media executive Madiambal Diagne, who fled to France after a manhunt by the Diomaye regime, Seneweb reported: “Things are changing regarding Senegal’s official support for Macky Sall’s candidacy for the United Nations. On July 7, 2026, Diomaye Faye, Adama Barrow and Umaro Sissoco Embaló discussed the matter.”

The report also states that Macky Sall is expected to visit Dakar on July 17 and possibly The Gambia, to seek diplomatic support for his bid.

Foreign Minister Njie clarifies

The Standard contacted Gambian foreign minister Seringe Modou Njie who said he was not aware of any planned visit of Macky Sall to The Gambia.

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Macky, a former chairman of the African Union was nominated by Burundi earlier this year to succeed UN secretary general Antonio Guterres whose term ends in December, 2026. But his ambitions for the top UN job do not have the full backing of the AU with his native Senegal saying at the time that it has not endorsed his application and dissociated itself from the initiative undertaken by the Government of Burundi.