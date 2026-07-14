VOLLEYBALL CELEBRATES SUCCESS AMID RENEWED GOV’T SUPPORT

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By Fatou Gassama

The Gambia Volleyball Federation (GVBF) on Friday, presented a collection of championship trophies to the minister of youth and sports, Bakary Badjie, accolades it won in regional and international competitions.

Leading the delegation was GVBF president Bai Dodou Jallow, accompanied by his executive members, players and technical staff.

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Receiving the trophies, Minister Badjie congratulated the athletes and the federation for consistently flying The Gambia’s flag high, and described their achievements as a source of national pride.

The minister also announced that the outstanding performances of the national volleyball teams would not go unnoticed, pledging that the athletes would be rewarded for bringing honour to the country.

He observed that the federation has become one of the nation’s top-performing sports bodies and assured officials that the National Sports Council would continue working closely with the Ministry to strengthen volleyball development.

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GVBF president Bai Dodou Jallow said the federation’s recent success is the result of years of strategic planning, disciplined preparation and teamwork.

“Our players have shown exceptional commitment and passion for the sport. Their willingness to sacrifice and work together has been the driving force behind these achievements,” he said.

He reported success in many fronts including a gold medal in the boys’ category and silver in the girls’ category at the African U-18 Championship, while the boys also secured silver at the Angola Youth Games.

He added that the country’s achievements attracted international recognition, with the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) publishing a feature on The Gambia’s outstanding performances.

The federation has also enjoyed unprecedented success in indoor volleyball, including the title of the last Zone II Championship hosted in Banjul.

Jallow further revealed that both the men’s and women’s senior beach volleyball teams have qualified for the African Championships. He acknowledged that volleyball’s achievements have largely been made possible through consistent government support.