The prisoner of conscience: A prize’s failure, a nation’s betrayal Part 1

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By Modou Lamin Age-Almusaf Sowe

One of Africa’s most eminent writers asked his family not to bury him in Kenya. For a man who dedicated his entire life to defending African languages, culture, and intellectual freedom, it was a strange ultimate entreaty.

When Wanjiku wa Ngũgĩ announced her father’s death on May 28, 2025, the literary world began to menstruate, then fell completely silent. For decades, Ngũgĩ wa Thiong’o had been regarded as one of Africa’s renowned writers never to receive the Nobel Prize in Literature. He spoke candidly about the prize but remained humble about the possibility of winning it. The highest respect, he once said, was hearing from a reader whose life had been changed by his work—what he delightfully called “the Nobel of the heart.”

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His absence from the list of Nobel laureates became one of literature’s longest-running ponderings. Whether the reasons lay in language, politics, or the Academy’s own priorities remains open to debate. Upon his death, his reputation did not depend on the Nobel prize, but it depended on him being recognised as a prisoner of conscience and a leading intellectual voice of postcolonial African literature.

Ngũgĩ passed away in Buford, Georgia, at the age of eighty-seven after years of deteriorating health, including kidney disease that necessitated regular dialysis. His final request carried unmistakable symbolism. He did not want to be buried in the country that had imprisoned him, driven him into exile, and repeatedly sought to silence him.

Ngugi’s final decision raised a big concern for African literature, especially for those writing in their native languages. What should younger generations of African writers like me think when a writer so celebrated chose not to be buried in his home country? On June 1, 2025, his family announced that he had intreated no prescribed burial and desired instead to be reminisced “through the ideals he stood for and the lives he touched.” It is evident to conclude that his desire meant for us, Africans, that gaining independence does not actually guarantee our intellectual and political freedom.

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Within Kenya’s Kikuyu tradition, burial is highly infrequent. The dead are habitually buried facing Mount Kenya, the consecrated abode of Ngai, so that the bond between the living, the ancestors, and the land remains unbroken. Against that cultural background, Ngũgĩ’s final choice carried unusual weight. It was not a rejection of Kikuyu custom but of the political order that had persecuted him for decades. In Africa, when culture bleeds, religion and politics are hurt.

His son, Mukoma wa Ngũgĩ, accredited his father’s decision with distinctive candour. “I know it’s against our Kenyan culture and so on and so forth, but at the same time, to me, it makes sense,” he said. Shimmering on his father’s long years of exile, he added, “If I die, why would I want my body carried with the luggage?” He described the decision as “very heroic” and “forward-thinking.”

The delinquency of conscience: Detention and exile

Lyrics and music cannot fully understand the degree to which Ngugi had suffer in exile and detention. Only literature and history that preceded it can be understood. Born James Ngugi in 1938 in Kamiriithu, near Limuru, he grew up amid the violence of British colonial rule. The Mau Mau conflict claimed the life of his half-brother, left another brother eternally injured, and subjected his mother to torture in a colonial detention camp. His village was ruined. Those experiences became the foundation of a literary career that transformed African literature. Writers have a perpetual emotional awakening with which when poured down on paper, deliberately hurts society.

Beginning with Weep Not, Child (1964), followed by The River Between (1965) and A Grain of Wheat (1967), Ngũgĩ established himself as one of East Africa’s leading novelists. At the University of Nairobi, he challenged the dominance of English literature in African universities, arguing that colonialism’s deepest legacy was the dislodgment of African languages and ways of thinking. It is unarguable that his rejection of having an English language department at the University of Nairobi, and his opposition to colonial dominance, hunted him till death.

In 1977, he helped establish the Kamiriithu Community Educational and Cultural Centre, where farmers, factory workers, and villagers created theatre in Kikuyu for local audiences. The centre’s best-known production, Ngaahika Ndeenda (I Will Marry When I Want), written with Ngũgĩ wa Mirii, uncovered the disparities that continued after independence. Performed in the language of ordinary Kenyans, it attracted thousands each week and quickly upset the government.

The authorities retorted decisively. The play was banned on November 27, 1977. A month later, police arrested Ngũgĩ at his home under a detention order signed by Vice President Daniel arap Moi. He was taken to Kamiti Maximum Security Prison, where he remained for almost a year without charge or trial. Amnesty International designated him a prisoner of conscience, while government forces later destroyed the Kamiriithu theatre.

It’s been widely said that he completed Devil on the Cross in his prison cell, writing on a toilet paper. Most works of modern literature, with mine included, come from harsh or unfavourable conditions that we find ourselves in as authors. Africa should promote a hashtag against intellectual prostitution and financial horniness just to be recognised abroad and forgotten at home. What Prof Bill F Ndi (President, PAWA) famously called ‘colonial monsters’, are very peculiar today, seducing African languages to sleep with them so that their offsprings can continue speaking and writing in English and French. We need a public rebuttal of hegemony in an epistemological vacuum of illusion of permanent yoke.

His release in 1978 did not re-establish his place in Kenyan communal life. He was deprived of restoration at the University of Nairobi and excluded from academic employment throughout the country. After another attempt to revive the Kamiriithu theatre was suppressed, he left Kenya in 1982 while visiting London and began a long exile that ultimately took him to the United States.

Papers released years later discovered the degree to which the Moi government continued to pursue him abroad, lobbying foreign governments to restrict his movements and monitoring his activities. Even in exile, Ngũgĩ remained a political concern for the state he had left behind.

The campaign extended to his books. Following the publication of Matigari in 1986, Kenyan authorities issued a warrant for the arrest of the novel’s fictional protagonist before discovering that he did not exist. They then banned the book itself, removing it from schools, libraries, and bookshops across the country. The episode remains one of the most revealing examples of the insecurity of authoritarian power in postcolonial Africa.

His 2004 homecoming

Moi’s rule ended in 2002. Two years later, under President Mwai Kibaki, Ngũgĩ returned to Kenya for the first time in twenty-two years. The visit was meant to mark the end of a long exile. Instead, it became one of the gloomiest incidents of his life.

On the night of August 12, 2004, four-armed men forced their way into his apartment at Norfolk Towers in Nairobi after cutting through the perimeter fence. They beat Ngũgĩ, burned his face with cigarettes, and sexually assaulted his wife, Njeeri, in his presence. Recalling the attack, he said: “They did all sorts of acts of humiliation, including burning my face with cigarettes, then they tried to rape my wife Njeeri.”

Both survived the assault and recovered physically, but its consequences endured. Ngũgĩ never again attempted an extended return to Kenya. Never!

Up to date, no conclusive evidence has been gathered or indicated that the attack on Nugi and his wife Njeeri, was somewhat politically infiltrated or that was just an ordinary rob by some mob. However, it obviously became the most significant pain in the life of Kenya’s most celebrated writer, death or alive. After decades of imprisonment, censorship, and exile, the homecoming that promised reconciliation ended in another experience of violence. Viewed in that light, his final wishes become easier to understand. Whatever recognition Kenya might offer after his death, he did not want his body entrusted to the state that had repeatedly failed to protect him. For young writers like me, the “Nobel Prize” is never an honour of literary erudition or humanitarian effort; it was a mirage manufactured in the laboratories of imperial thought. For centuries, colonial narratives utilised the imagery of “white supremacy” and “excellence” to mask a reality of systematic theft and spiritual decay against African writers. This is the “Gilded Yoke” Professor Bill F Ndi underscores in his poem Luster of your Darkness; a poem he read to me during his recent visit to The Gambia.

In his acerbic poem “The Luster of your Darkness,” Bill F Ndi delivers a masterclass in intellectual deconstruction. In a mere 109 words, Ndi does not merely critique the empire; he performs an autopsy on its soul. By examining the betrayal of hospitality and the failure of the colonial gaze, Ndi invites us to look past the “obvious” luster to the “crapulous” rot beneath.