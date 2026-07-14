Campaign to push security sector reform launched

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By Olimatou Coker

A major campaign to reform The Gambia’s security sector and rebuild public trust has officially launched in the Greater Banjul Area. The 15-day sensitisation initiative, led by a coalition of national and international oversight bodies, aims to strengthen communication and restore confidence between security institutions and the communities they serve.

The campaign, launched at the Senegambia Beach Hotel, runs from July 6 to 24 and marks the rollout of Phase Two of the National Security Sector Reform (SSR) Advocacy Strategy. It is jointly spearheaded by the UN Human Rights Office, the National Human Rights Commission, the Office of the Ombudsman, UNODC, and the Civil Society Organization Coalition on SSR.

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Building on the success of the first phase in rural areas, this second phase shifts focus to urban communities, particularly Banjul and the Kanifing Municipality, to expand public engagement and deepen awareness of the ongoing reform process.

The initiative seeks to close the communication gap between security forces and civilians by promoting transparency, accountability, and inclusive participation. It also aims to improve public understanding of complaint and reporting mechanisms while strengthening relationships among communities, security institutions, and oversight bodies.

The campaign targets key groups including youth, women, persons with disabilities, civil society actors, security personnel, community leaders, traditional authorities, and local government officials.

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Sang Mendy of the UN Human Rights Office emphasized the importance of local engagement, noting that the campaign is designed to directly involve residents of the Greater Banjul Area through structured sessions across Banjul and Kanifing.

Sardia Nji, Programme Officer at UNODC, underscored the significance of the initiative in addressing gaps in the SSR process. She stressed the need for active public participation to help build professional, accountable, and rights-based security institutions.

Famara Jawneh, Chairman of the CSO Coalition on SSR, highlighted the urgency of rebuilding trust following past human rights violations identified by the Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission (TRRC). He said the campaign provides communities with critical information on complaint mechanisms and their role in shaping the reform process.

Representing the National Security Office, Assan Jaiteh stated that security is a shared responsibility and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to transitioning from a state-centered to a human-centered security approach.

Juma K Camara, Director of Communications at the Office of the Ombudsman, clarified that SSR is not punitive but protective. He noted that oversight mechanisms safeguard both citizens and security personnel, ensuring fairness and accountability across the sector.

Local leaders also welcomed the initiative. Aji Saptieu Jaye, Councilor for London Corner Ward, called for greater public awareness to ensure communities fully understand and engage with the reform process.

The campaign aims to reach at least 10,000 citizens through interactive radio discussions and an additional 3,500 people through targeted accountability sessions.