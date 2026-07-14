Ecowas launches construction of solar-powered water stations

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By Olimatou Coker

Ecowas has launched the construction of solar-powered Autonomous Water Stations (AWS) in The Gambia, marking a decisive step toward expanding access to safe drinking water in rural communities.

The groundbreaking ceremony, held in Busura village on Friday, signals the start of the project’s second phase in the country. The initiative forms part of Ecowas’ Special Water Project, which targets vulnerable populations across West Africa through sustainable, climate-resilient water systems.

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Under the project, 15 solar-powered water points will be constructed across The Gambia. This effort reinforces the government’s ongoing drive to improve access to reliable drinking water, strengthen climate resilience, and enhance public health outcomes in underserved communities.

Regionally, Ecowas aims to install more than 200 Autonomous Water Stations by 2027, delivering safe drinking water to over one million people. The project also promotes community ownership, with a strong emphasis on women’s participation in managing and maintaining the facilities.

Implemented by the Ecowas Water Resources Management Centre (WRMC), the initiative was launched in July 2024 in response to widespread water access challenges. In 2024, nearly 46.5 percent of the rural population in West Africa—about 181 million people—lacked access to safe drinking water.

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Ecowas Commission President Omar Alieu Touray described the project as a strategic investment in public health, sustainable development, and climate resilience. He stressed that access to clean water remains a critical challenge and affirmed Ecowas’ commitment to ensuring no community is excluded.

Touray explained that each Autonomous Water Station includes a borehole, a 10-cubic-meter water tower, and distribution points powered entirely by solar energy. He underscored the need for strong community ownership, particularly the active involvement of women, to ensure long-term sustainability.

Minister of Fisheries, Water Resources and National Assembly Matters, Hon Musa S Drammeh, welcomed the initiative and commended Ecowas for funding the project through its own resources. He noted that the intervention complements national efforts, including the construction and rehabilitation of more than 30 rural water systems over the past four years.

Drammeh reaffirmed the government’s commitment to expanding access to potable water, improving public health, and strengthening climate-resilient infrastructure. He emphasised continued collaboration with Ecowas, development partners, and local communities to ensure effective implementation and sustainability.

The Gambia is one of four countries selected for the project’s second phase, alongside Cape Verde, Ghana, and Togo. The first phase is currently underway in Côte d’Ivoire, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Nigeria, and Sierra Leone.

The initiative underscores Ecowas’ broader commitment to sustainable development, improved public health, and climate resilience across the region.