Pura validates regulation to curb electricity theft

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By Aminata Kuyateh

The Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) has validated a draft regulation designed to curb electricity theft and protect critical power infrastructure in The Gambia.

The Draft Electricity Anti-Theft and Infrastructure Protection Regulations, validated on Thursday at Pura headquarters along Kairaba Avenue, introduce stronger legal measures to tackle illegal connections, meter tampering, and vandalism.

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The validation workshop was held under the World Bank-funded Gambia Infrastructure Development (GID) Project, coordinated by the Central Project Coordinating Unit (CPCU) at the Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs.

Pura Deputy Director Solo Sima stressed that protecting electricity infrastructure is a national priority, underscoring the sector’s central role in driving economic growth, education, healthcare, security, and overall living standards. He noted that safeguarding existing infrastructure is as critical as expanding access.

Sima reported that The Gambia has achieved a national electricity access rate of 73.7 percent, with over 97 percent coverage in urban areas. The government is targeting 90 percent access by 2026, ahead of universal coverage. However, he warned that electricity theft, illegal connections, meter tampering, and vandalism continue to erode revenue, damage infrastructure, and pose serious public safety risks.

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He described the draft regulation as a decisive step toward strengthening accountability and ensuring the long-term sustainability of the electricity sector.

Deputy Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs, Ansumana Sanneh, said the regulation forms part of the government’s broader reform agenda under the World Bank-supported ARISE Development Policy Financing Programme.

Sanneh emphasised that reliable electricity is essential for economic growth, industrialisation, and job creation, but persistent theft and vandalism continue to undermine Nawec’s financial viability and disrupt service delivery. He called for practical, enforceable measures and commended Pura, the Ministry of Petroleum, Energy and Mines, and the Technical Working Group for developing the draft through a consultative process.

Speaking for the CPCU, Operational Manager Momodou Senghore said the regulation is a priority intervention under the GID Project, which aims to strengthen both infrastructure and the legal framework governing the energy sector.

He noted that electricity theft and vandalism reduce Nawec’s revenue, increase costs for consumers, and weaken returns on public investment. Senghore reaffirmed CPCU’s commitment to supporting Pura through the finalisation and implementation of the regulations.