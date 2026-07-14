Gambia secures $3.4M health investment

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By Aminata Kuyateh

The Gambia has secured a US$3.4 million health sector boost under the COVID-19 Exceptional Emergency Project for Low-Income Ecowas Member States, as the West African Health Organisation (WAHO) handed over 10 ambulances and critical medical equipment to the Ministry of Health.

The regional project, financed by the African Development Bank and coordinated by WAHO, has a total budget of US$22.3 million. Ecowas Commission President Dr Omar Alieu Touray disclosed that The Gambia’s allocation has been fully implemented, marking a complete delivery of planned interventions.

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At a handover ceremony in Banjul, WAHO presented 10 fully equipped ambulances, two Toyota Prado Land Cruisers, and a wide range of medical, laboratory, and ICT equipment. The event was attended by Vice President Muhammed BS Jallow, Health Minister Dr Ahmadou Lamin Samateh, WAHO Director General Professor Melchior Athanase Aïssi, and representatives of the African Development Bank.

Receiving the equipment on behalf of President Adama Barrow, Vice President Jallow described the support as a clear demonstration of regional solidarity and effective partnership in strengthening healthcare delivery.

The donation includes ambulances, ventilators, oxygen concentrators, patient monitors, X-ray machines, anaesthetic machines, haemodialysis machines, diagnostic tools, and biomedical engineering equipment. The ambulances will be deployed to rural and hard-to-reach areas to strengthen emergency referral systems and reduce delays in accessing care.

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Jallow emphasised the need for strict accountability, proper maintenance, and efficient utilisation of the equipment. He added that the intervention strengthens The Gambia’s progress toward Universal Health Coverage and enhances preparedness for future pandemics, maternal and child health challenges, and non-communicable diseases.

Across the region, Touray said the project has trained 1,427 health professionals, equipped 55 points of entry, and supplied large quantities of personal protective equipment to improve pandemic readiness.

In The Gambia, the project delivered 10 ambulances and key biomedical equipment, including oxygen concentrators, haemodialysis machines, and X-ray units, significantly strengthening emergency care, diagnostics, and specialised services. Touray confirmed that the country achieved 100 percent physical completion of all project components, reflecting strong national ownership and coordination.

Between 2024 and 2025, 852 health workers and stakeholders in The Gambia were trained in Integrated Disease Surveillance and Response (IDSR), Incident Management Systems (IMS), Infection Prevention and Control (IPC), and other core public health areas.

Touray commended the government for its commitment to building a resilient health system and urged authorities to sustain and safeguard the investments to ensure long-term impact.

Health Minister Dr Ahmadou Lamin Samateh described the handover as a landmark development, noting that no partner has previously delivered such a large fleet of ambulances to The Gambia at once. He praised WAHO’s sustained support in strengthening laboratory capacity, disease surveillance, and workforce development.

He stated that the ambulances and equipment will significantly improve emergency medical services and expand access to quality healthcare, particularly in rural and underserved communities.