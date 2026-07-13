Talib says relationship with Darboe remains cordial

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By Omar Bah

The leader of the newly formed Unite Movement for Change Talib Ahmed Bensouda has said despite taking a different political path from his United Democratic Party (UDP) leader Ousainu Darboe, their relationship remains respectful and free of hostility.

In an interview with Gambia Talent Promotions at the party’s fund raising event in Seattle, USA, Bensouda rejected claims of a personal fallout, describing their relationship as “distant but respectful,” with no underlying animosity.

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His remarks come amid growing public scrutiny over the perceived rift between the Kanifing Municipal Council (KMC) mayor and the veteran UDP leader, following Bensouda’s rise as head of the newly formed UMC.

Bensouda framed their split as a natural political evolution rather than a conflict. “We do not share the same political vision; we have gone our separate ways,” but whenever we meet, there is mutual respect and nothing more.”

He emphasised that their divergence is strictly political, not personal, and that both leaders continue to engage each other with civility.

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Addressing critics, Bensouda defended his political movement and asserted that his camp has access to significant intelligence from within government, including the State House, though he provided no evidence to substantiate the claim.

Since breaking away from the UDP, Bensouda has positioned himself as an independent political force, signalling a clear shift in direction as The Gambia’s political landscape continues to evolve.

His comments are expected to intensify debate over emerging divisions and realignments within the opposition, as new parties and alliances reshape the country’s electoral dynamics.

Reiterating his stance, Bensouda stressed that political disagreement should not be conflated with personal conflict.