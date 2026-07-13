GFA tells Barrow to take responsibility in Modou Ceesay’s unlawful removal

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By Omar Bah

The opposition Gambia For All (GFA) has called on President Adama Barrow to take responsibility for what it describes as the unlawful removal of Auditor General Modou Ceesay, following a recent Supreme Court ruling on the matter.

In a statement reacting to the judgment, the party said it welcomed the Court’s declaration that the President’s actions were unconstitutional and lacked legal basis.

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According to GFA, this finding aligns with clear provisions in both the Constitution and the National Audit Act, which set strict conditions for the removal of an Auditor General—conditions the President failed to meet.

However, the party expressed disappointment that the Court stopped short of ordering Ceesay’s reinstatement.

GFA argued that reinstating the Auditor General would have restored constitutional order, safeguarded the independence of protected offices, and prevented taxpayers from bearing the cost of maintaining two individuals in the same role.

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“The most appropriate remedy for an unlawful removal from public office is reinstatement,” the statement noted, emphasizing that such action would return the situation to what the Constitution requires rather than relying solely on damages.

The Supreme Court declined to reinstate Ceesay on the grounds that he had not requested that remedy and that his working relationship with the Executive had irreparably broken down. Despite this, GFA maintains that the Court should have exercised its authority to correct the constitutional breach more fully.

The party placed ultimate responsibility on President Barrow, accusing him of failing in his constitutional duty. It further alleged that the removal of the Auditor General was motivated by an attempt to avoid scrutiny over alleged corruption and misuse of public funds within the administration.

GFA has urged Gambians to hold the President accountable at the ballot box in the upcoming December elections, warning that failure to do so would undermine constitutional governance and public accountability.