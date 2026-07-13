OPPOSITION COALITION NOW PICKS AUGUST 8 TO NAME FLAGBEARER 

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By Tabora Bojang

Professor Yerro Mballow, the chairman of the “Coalition Taskforce Mediation Committee”, the body overseeing the current opposition coalition building talks, has said his committee will now unveil a flag bearer on August 8.

It had earlier projected July 11 for the unveiling, however, according to Chairman Mballow, his committee has decided to extend its activity calendar to the 8th of August because they are still a few things to finalise.

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“The negotiations have reached a sensitive stage, namely candidate selection, seat-sharing, policy priorities and post-election governance,” Mballow said.

He cautioned that at this critical phase, it is necessary for all party leaders and their supporters to strictly observe the Committee’s code of conduct to avoid destroying gains already registered.

“The code of conduct is not a ceremonial document but a binding commitment we signed in good faith before the Gambian people. It is the foundation upon which we are building trust among ourselves and credibility with the citizens we seek to serve. At this moment, any breach of discipline — whether through public attacks, unilateral press statements, leaks of confidential discussions, or tribal and regional remarks — risks destroying the unity we have worked hard to build,” Mballow warned stakeholders in the talks.

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He further reminded parties that Gambians are watching and they expect them to act with “maturity and unity of purpose.”

He said the code of conduct is to guide stakeholders to keep negotiations alive until joint positions are formally adopted and stakeholders should endeavour to speak through agreed CMC structures, not through individual party channels, on matters of the coalition.

The taskforce urge all party leaders and heads of movements to immediately brief their executives, militants, and social media teams on the contents of the code of conduct.

“Power is not the prize, but service to the people is the prize, as we agreed. If we allow ego and portfolio interests to override national interest, we will disappoint the very citizens who expect us to provide a responsible and united alternative. Let us take responsibility for our structures. When we disagree, let us disagree within the mediation committee but not on the airwaves. The Coalition Mediation Committee will address any concerns or grievances raised by signatories through the proper channels and strengthen mechanisms for monitoring compliance. I further call on civil society, the media, religious and traditional leaders to support us in upholding these standards. Accountability must be collective,” Mballow said.