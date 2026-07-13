Pa Njie Girigara warns NPP against underestimating Kebba Madi

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‎By Tabora Bojang

Businessman and political commentator Pa Njie Girigara has warned the ruling National People’s Party NPP not to underrate its former youth president Kebba Madi Bojang, now leader of the National Democratic Party (NDP). Njie, himself a supporter of President Barrow, said the crowd Bojang pulled at his Buffer Zone weekend rally reminds him of the Mamma Kandeh effect on Yahya Jammeh in the historic 2016 election, when he, Kandeh, ate into Jammeh’s support base leading to his defeat.

‎In an audio obtained by The Standard, Njie who pledged he will vote for Barrow in the December election, spoke highly of the NDP leader, describing him as a “big grassroots politician” who invested so much into politics gaining him a high followership.

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‎He said as things are, Barrow should not be too complacent or hopeful of an easy victory, warning he is going to face a “big challenge” in December and should not underrate the likes of Kebba Madi Bojang.

Njie said Kebba Madi knows NPP very well having served in its executive.

“The crowd that I saw him pulled on Saturday was massive, even bigger than what we saw with Talib Bensouda and his UMC. So any party or leader who sits tight thinking or hoping to have an easy win, is misleading him or herself,” he said.

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‎”So I am advising all to be mindful of Kebba Madi Bojang because he is a big politician who has done a lot until they are questioning the source of his funding. But what matters in Bojang’s case is the mobilisation capacity that he has demonstrated at that rally. He has his own people who love him and are ready to vote for him, and these are not rented crowds, but people you don’t see at NPP or UDP meetings. So this is food for thought,” Njie stated.