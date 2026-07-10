Beyond the announcement: a new chapter in The Gambia’s energy journey

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By Abdoulie Mam Njie

(retired permanent secretary)

Not long ago, I wrote an article titled Beyond the Current Blackouts: What Four Decades of Energy Reform Teach Us. It was written against the backdrop of recurring power challenges, but its message went beyond the immediate difficulties. The central argument was that The Gambia’s energy challenge has never been only about producing more electricity or importing more fuel. It has been about building an energy system that is reliable, resilient and capable of supporting national development over the long term.

That reflection remains relevant today because every major energy initiative must be assessed not only by what it adds, but by how it strengthens the wider system.

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Against this background, the announcement during the 2026 African Caucus Meetings that the Dangote Group has pledged to invest US$2 billion in The Gambia deserves careful attention. The proposed investment includes a 250 megawatt solar power plant and a modern fuel tank farm. If implemented as envisaged, these projects could represent an important development in the country’s energy landscape.

The proposed solar project speaks directly to the future. Expanding renewable energy generation could increase electricity availability, reduce reliance on imported fuel for power production and support a more diversified and sustainable energy mix.

The proposed fuel tank farm is equally significant. Energy security is not only about generating electricity. It is also about ensuring that fuel supplies remain available when international markets experience disruptions. Adequate storage capacity allows a country to maintain strategic reserves, reduce exposure to external shocks and improve the reliability of fuel supplies for transport, industry, agriculture and electricity generation.

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Its importance becomes even more apparent when considered alongside the emergence of the Dangote Refinery in Nigeria. The refinery represents one of Africa’s major investments in refining capacity and has the potential to reshape regional fuel markets. While future supply arrangements will depend on commercial agreements, pricing structures and logistics, a major regional refining facility closer to The Gambia creates new possibilities for strengthening supply chains and improving resilience against global disruptions.

However, it is important to recognise that increased refining capacity does not automatically translate into lower fuel prices. The recent debate involving the Dangote Group and the World Bank highlights two important dimensions of the energy challenge. The World Bank has emphasised that fuel prices are shaped by factors including global crude oil prices, exchange rates and the actual cost of supply. The Dangote Group has argued that expanding African refining capacity can reduce dependence on imported refined products, lower transportation costs and improve efficiency within regional markets.

Both perspectives highlight a broader reality: energy policy must balance affordability, availability and security of supply.

For The Gambia, this distinction is critical. A country cannot build a competitive economy if businesses, hospitals, farmers and households remain vulnerable to unreliable energy supplies. The true measure of energy progress is not only found in megawatts generated, storage facilities constructed or investment figures announced. It is found in whether businesses can operate confidently, whether essential services function without interruption, whether young people have greater opportunities and whether households can depend on electricity as a normal part of daily life.

At the same time, experience teaches us that infrastructure alone does not transform an energy sector. New generation capacity must be supported by stronger transmission and distribution networks. Investments must be matched by sound management, financial sustainability, effective regulation and a culture of preventive maintenance.

The proposed Dangote investment therefore presents both an opportunity and a responsibility. The opportunity is to strengthen electricity generation, improve fuel supply resilience and contribute to economic growth. The responsibility is to ensure that such investments are integrated into a coherent national energy strategy that delivers lasting benefits for Gambians.

This is a moment for measured optimism. Major investments can open new possibilities, but their true value is realised only when they translate into better services, stronger institutions and improved livelihoods.

The central message of my earlier reflection remains unchanged: lasting energy security is built through consistent decisions, strategic investments and effective institutions. The Dangote announcement does not replace that principle; it reinforces it.

If successfully implemented, this investment could become an important milestone in The Gambia’s energy journey. But its ultimate success will depend not only on the size of the investment, but on how effectively the country plans, manages and integrates it into a broader vision for sustainable development.

Seen in that light, this announcement is more than a financial commitment. It is an opportunity to strengthen the foundations of a more reliable energy future and to ensure that the benefits of progress reach every Gambian.