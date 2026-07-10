FaBB inaugurates modern A&E Unit at Bansang Hospital

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By Musa Sise, Vice Chair, FaBB

In a landmark development for healthcare delivery in The Gambia, the FaBB Foundation officially commissioned the first- ever Accident and Emergency (A&E) Unit in the 88-year history of Bansang General Hospital, marking a transformative moment for the people of the Central River Region and surrounding communities.

The historic event was presided over by Vice President Muhammed B.S. representing President Barrow, and was attended by the First Lady and founder of the FaBB Foundation, cabinet ministers, regional governors, senior government officials, traditional leaders, development partners, healthcare professionals, and hundreds of community members.

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The commissioning of the modern A&E Unit represents a major milestone in the government’s efforts to decentralise quality healthcare services and improve emergency medical response across the country.

For the first time since its establishment in 1938, Bansang General Hospital now boasts of a fully equipped Accident and Emergency Unit capable of providing timely and specialised emergency medical services to thousands of residents across the Central River Region and neighboring areas.

Previously, patients requiring advanced emergency care often had to endure long journeys to health facilities in Banjul or Kanifing, resulting in delays that could mean the difference between life and death.

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The newly completed facility which was fully funded by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints is expected to significantly reduce referral times, enhance patient outcomes, and improve access to quality healthcare for communities across CRR, Upper River Region, Lower River Region, and beyond.

Healthcare experts described the project as a “game changer” that will strengthen emergency preparedness and response capabilities while easing pressure on hospitals in the Greater Banjul Area.

Speaking at the ceremony, Vice President Muhammed B.S. Jallow hailed the initiative as a shining example of effective partnership between government, philanthropy, and community development.

He noted that the facility aligns perfectly with the government’s broader vision of expanding healthcare infrastructure and ensuring equitable access to quality medical services across the country.

The vice president commended the FaBB Foundation for its unwavering commitment to national development and praised the Foundation’s leadership for continuously investing in projects that directly improve the lives of Gambians.

The First Lady and Founder of the FaBB Foundation Fatoumatta Bah – Barrow, expressed profound gratitude to the Government of The Gambia, development partners, healthcare workers, and the local community for their support throughout the implementation of the project.

“I have been visiting communities across the country, listening to their cries, and we are here to address those concerns.”.

She reiterated the Foundation’s commitment to complementing government efforts in improving healthcare delivery, particularly for women, children, and vulnerable communities.

The First Lady emphasised that access to quality healthcare remains a fundamental pillar of national development and reaffirmed the Foundation’s determination to continue investing in life-saving infrastructure and services.

The Bansang A&E Unit adds to an impressive portfolio of healthcare interventions currently being undertaken by the FaBB Foundation.

Among its flagship projects are the construction of modern maternity wards in: Essau, Farafenni and Jara Soma.

All three facilities are nearing completion and are expected to significantly improve maternal and child healthcare services within their respective regions.

These projects underscore the Foundation’s broader vision of strengthening healthcare infrastructure nationwide and ensuring that communities outside the Greater Banjul Area benefit from quality healthcare services.

Community members, traditional leaders, and healthcare workers expressed overwhelming appreciation for the project, describing it as one of the most significant healthcare developments ever witnessed in the region.

Residents noted that the facility would save countless lives by providing immediate emergency treatment closer to home and reducing the burden of traveling long distances for urgent medical care.The commissioning of the first Accident and Emergency Unit at Bansang General Hospital will undoubtedly be remembered as a defining moment in the history of healthcare delivery in The Gambia.

As the country continues its journey toward universal health coverage, the project stands as a powerful testament to what can be achieved through visionary leadership, strategic partnerships, and a shared commitment to improving the lives of Gambians.

With the completion of the Bansang A&E Unit and several maternity facilities nearing handover, the FaBB Foundation continues to demonstrate that meaningful investment in healthcare is not only an investment in infrastructure but an investment in the future health, dignity, and prosperity of the Gambian people.