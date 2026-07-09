GFF PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION SLATED FOR AUG 29

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Electoral Committee outlines eligibility criteria

The Electoral Committee of the Gambia Football Federation (GFF) yesterday announced that the elective congress will be held on 29 August, with nominations opening on Wednesday, 22nd July.

A statement from Football House said from 22 July, nomination forms can be collected and submitted to the General Secretary until 29th July.

It said an initial announcement of the nominated candidates will be made on 5th August, ahead of the publication of the final candidates on 12 August, 2026.

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The Committee further informs that nomination forms must be signed only by the President and the Secretary General of the Member of the GFF proposing a candidate for nomination.

However, if one or both are indisposed and cannot sign the form, a written authority must be attached to the form, clearly stipulating the delegation of authority to the person signing it. That letter should be addressed to the chairman of the GFF Electoral Committee. The Electoral Committee will also scrutinise and verify the authenticity of the signatures and the authorities.

The Committee further encourages interested aspirants and members to acquaint themselves with the GFF Constitution and Electoral Code, as well as the Fifa regulations, which will be used as the tools for the electoral process. The statement added that a candidate proposed for nomination to any executive position must have been actively involved in football in a recognised capacity for the past five years at either national, regional, Nawettan or Academy level. This involvement may be administrative, technical, or as a committee member.

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So far, only three people, Kemo Ceesay, former finance director of the GFF, Sadibou Kamaso, former executive member and current executive member and head of security Musa Jammeh are the aspirants intending to contest.