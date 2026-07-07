Baalor Sarr FC wins mens’s FA Cup

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Baalor Sarr FC were crowned champions of the Gambia Football Federation (GFF) men’s FA Cup on Sunday, at a colourful coronation ceremony presided over by GFF president Lamin Kaba Bajo at the Box Bar Mini Stadium in Brikama.

This followed the Faraba-based outfit’s 4-2 penalty shootout victory over fellow second division side AJ Soccer FC.

As champions, Baalor Sarr FC was awarded a giant trophy, gold medals, and a cheque for D500,000 while runners-up, AJ Soccer FC went home with silver medals and a cheque for D300,000.

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The unsuccessful semi-finalists, Gambia Ports Authority and Steve Biko, received D100,000 each.