Gambia, India hold bilateral on the sidelines of Glasgow Games

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The Minister of Youth and Sports Bakary Badgie yesterday held a bilateral meeting with his Indian counterpart Anurag Thakur on the sidelines of the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games which opens in Glasgow later today.

The meeting focused on strengthening cooperation in sports development, exploring opportunities for collaboration, knowledge exchange, capacity building, and enhancing sporting ties between the two countries.

The engagement reflects The Gambia’s commitment to building international partnerships that support the growth and development of sport.