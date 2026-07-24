Barrow reafirms gov’t commitment to consolidating democracy

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By Omar Bah

President Adama Barrow has reaffirmed his administration’s unwavering commitment to consolidating democracy, reinforcing judicial independence and entrenching the rule of law across The Gambia.

Opening the three-day Tripartite Conference on the Commonwealth Latimer House Principles at the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara International Conference Centre, Mr Barrow told representatives of the Executive, Legislature and Judiciary, along with Commonwealth partners, that the country’s democratic future depends on a clear separation of powers and robust institutional checks and balances.

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“The strength of our nation does not rest on the dominance of any single branch of government,” he said. “It rests on the integrity, independence and cooperation of the Executive, the Legislature and the Judiciary. Those three pillars must operate within their constitutional boundaries, accountable to the people and to one another.”

The conference, convened under the theme “Upholding the Rule of Law and Democratic Balance: A Tripartite Engagement on the Latimer House Principles in The Gambia,” provides a platform for high-level discussions on strengthening governance, protecting civil liberties, and deepening institutional independence. Mr Barrow described the Latimer House Principles as an indispensable framework that promotes institutional autonomy, transparent accountability and fidelity to the rule of law — principles central to The Gambia’s post-2017 democratic transition.

“The rule of law is non-negotiable,” President Barrow asserted. “Democratic balance is essential for peace, justice and sustainable development. We must be resolute in defending these values against any threat, whether from institutional overreach, corruption, or the manipulation of public power.”

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Highlighting reforms implemented since 2017, Mr Barrow pointed to specific measures to bolster governance: legislative amendments to strengthen judicial tenure and appointment processes, capacity-building initiatives and resourcing for the courts, enhanced parliamentary oversight mechanisms, and the introduction of anti-corruption frameworks and public procurement reforms designed to increase transparency and reduce abuse of office.

“These reforms are not symbolic,” he said. “They are practical, measurable steps that strengthen judicial independence, improve legislative scrutiny, and ensure executive accountability. But reform is unfinished work; it requires continuous vigilance and sustained cooperation across all branches of government.”

President Barrow framed the conference not merely as a forum for dialogue but as a renewed pledge by each arm of government to uphold its constitutional responsibilities. “Let this be our commitment: the Executive will govern with transparency and accountability; the Legislature will legislate responsibly and exercise rigorous oversight; and the Judiciary will adjudicate independently, fairly and without fear or favour.”

Reflecting on the country’s evolution from decades of authoritarian rule to a constitutional democracy, Mr Barrow said The Gambia is steadily building resilient institutions that protect rights and deliver justice. He acknowledged persistent challenges — including resource constraints, capacity gaps, and the need to widen civic engagement — and urged delegates to use the tripartite meeting to address these gaps with concrete policy recommendations and timebound action plans.

“As we deliberate over the next three days, I urge frank assessments, constructive solutions, and a shared determination to translate principles into practice,” he said. “Let our work here deepen the roots of democracy so that The Gambia stands as a credible example of good governance within the Commonwealth and beyond.”

President Barrow officially declared the conference open, expressing confidence that the proceedings would produce actionable outcomes that further strengthen democratic institutions and reinforce the rule of law across The Gambia.