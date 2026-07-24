‘Gratitude, Patience & Prayer’

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After reciting Tashahhud, Ta’awwuz and Surah al-Fatihah, His Holiness, Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad(aba), said that before creating humankind, God created countless bounties for its sake. This grace of God certainly warrants that man be grateful to Him. Every prophet has guided their people to be grateful servants to their Lord. The greatest example of this gratitude was none other than the Holy Prophet(sa), who exhibited gratitude to God through his every action.

His Holiness(aba) said that when the Holy Prophet(sa) was asked why he prayed so fervently to God when God had already promised him every sort of success and victory, he replied, ‘Should I not be a grateful servant to my Lord?’ Not only did the Holy Prophet(sa) himself practice gratitude to God, but he enjoined the same to his followers as well.

Patience Leads to Gratitude

His Holiness(aba) said that once, the Holy Prophet(sa) said that faith is divided into two parts: patience and gratitude. Indeed, patience gives rise to gratitude, and so in essence faith wholly comprises gratitude. Once, the Holy Prophet(sa) said that a believer has nothing but good fortune: if a believer experiences something positive, they are grateful, and this is good for them. And if they experience some sort of difficulty, then a believer exhibits patience, and this too is good for them, for God says, ‘Surely, Allah is with the steadfast’, and He says, ‘Give glad tidings to the patient’. Thus, what greater good can there be than to be given glad tidings by God? This can all be achieved when one is a grateful servant to God.

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His Holiness(aba) said that the Holy Prophet(sa) said that one who is not grateful to other people cannot be grateful to God. When the habit of gratitude pervades, it gives rise to a beautiful society; the very society that the Holy Prophet(sa) sought to bring about through Islam. On one occasion, the Holy Prophet(sa) said that a person who is unable to be grateful for something small cannot then be grateful for something big; and those who are not grateful to other people are not grateful to God. Ruminating on the blessings of God is also a form of gratitude, and not speaking about His bounties is a form of ungratefulness. The Holy Prophet(sa) said that being part of a community is a blessing and being divided is a form of torment.

Attributing Our Success to God Alone

His Holiness(aba) said that there was a person whom the Holy Prophet(sa) would meet and ask how he was doing, to which the man would reply saying that he was very well and that he praised God, upon which the Holy Prophet(sa) would pray for him. One day, when the Holy Prophet(sa) asked him the same question, the man gave a different reply, saying that he was well as long as he remained grateful. Upon hearing this, the Holy Prophet(sa) remained silent. When asked why he remained silent, the Holy Prophet(sa) said that it was because the man had expressed doubt in God by saying that he was only doing well if he had something to be grateful about, as if to say that there may be times when there is nothing for him to be grateful about. The Holy Prophet(sa) could not bear to hear anything that expressed even inadvertent ingratitude to God.

His Holiness(aba) said that if someone received a favour and they say Jazakallah Khair or ‘May Allah give you the best reward’, then they have done justice to showing gratitude. Similarly, when God wishes to bless a nation, He grants them a long life and the ability to show gratitude. Thus, for any nation or community to thrive and succeed, it must show gratitude.

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The Importance of Showing Gratitude to People

His Holiness(aba) said that the Holy Prophet(sa) once said to his wife Hazrat A’ishah(ra) that he had been informed by the Angel Gabriel that on the Day of Judgement, God would ask His servant whether he had shown gratitude to a person who had done a favour for him. Upon this, the servant would say that he knew that, in reality, the favour had originated from God, so he thanked God instead. In reply, God would say that if one did not show gratitude to His servant, then he had not shown gratitude to God. This is the profound teaching of Islam, which brings about a beautiful society.

His Holiness(aba) said that once the Holy Prophet(sa) said that if a person prays in the morning, ‘O God, whatever blessing I have received this morning is from You. You are One and have no partner, and all praise and gratitude are for You,’ then it is as though that person has spent the entire day in gratitude. And one who offers the same prayer at night before going to sleep, then it is as though they have spent the entire night in gratitude. Similarly, the Holy Prophet(sa) taught the prayer, ‘O Allah, make me someone who is extremely grateful to You and remembers You a great deal, follows Your guidance and remembers Your commands.’ If one constantly prays this, then they would be saved from ill thoughts and practices.

Being Thankful in Every Aspect of Life

His Holiness(aba) said that the Holy Prophet(sa) would show gratitude in every aspect of his life, even in the most minuscule of matters. For example, after having answered the call of nature, the Holy Prophet(sa) would pray, ‘All praise belongs to Allah, Who removed from me that which was harmful and granted me health.’ Similarly, if ever the Holy Prophet(sa) saw his reflection, he would pray, ‘All praise belongs to Allah Who created me a good appearance and good morals and made beautiful in me that which is perceived to be faults in others.’ Similarly, the Holy Prophet(sa) would pray prayers of gratitude before eating and after eating, before sleeping and upon waking up.

His Holiness(aba) said that the Holy Prophet(sa) taught that expressing the bounties of God is also a form of gratitude. For example, once someone met the Holy Prophet(sa) whilst wearing tattered clothes. The Holy Prophet(sa) asked the man whether God had bestowed any wealth upon him. The man replied that God had indeed bestowed upon him wealth and enumerated the various types of wealth he possessed. The Holy Prophet(sa) said that when God had blessed him with wealth, then it should be evident from the manner in which he presented himself. In other words, he should not wear tattered clothes but should wear nice and clean clothes, as an expression of gratitude to God for the bounties He had bestowed. The Holy Prophet(sa) taught that an arrogant person does not enter paradise. Someone asked the Holy Prophet(sa) about those who wish to wear nice things. The Holy Prophet(sa) responded by saying, ‘Allah is beautiful, and He loves beauty.’ The Holy Prophet(sa) went on to explain that arrogance denotes that one usurps the rights of others because they think themselves to be better than others while deeming others to be lowly. Thus, wearing nice clothes and using that as a reason to deprive others of their rights is arrogance. Otherwise, there is nothing wrong with wearing nice clothes whilst remaining kind to others and fulfilling their due rights.

His Holiness(aba) said that the Holy Prophet(sa) would also show gratitude during battle. For example, during the Battle of Badr, when the Holy Prophet(sa) was informed that Abu Jahl had been defeated and killed, the Holy Prophet(sa) confirmed the news three times, upon which he fell into prostration before God in gratitude. Similarly, on the occasion of the Conquest of Makkah, the Holy Prophet(sa) thanked God for fulfilling His promise of victory.

His Holiness(aba) said that the Holy Prophet(sa) showed gratitude during his farewell pilgrimage, when going back and forth between mounts Safa and Marwa, when he praised God and gave all glory and thanks to Him. Once, when an entire tribe accepted Islam, the Holy Prophet(sa) fell into prostration to thank God. Indeed, whenever the Holy Prophet(sa) received any happy news, the Holy Prophet(sa) would fall into prostration to thank God.

How to Develop Gratitude in Life

His Holiness(aba) said that the Holy Prophet(sa) said that if a person possesses the following two qualities, then God considers them to be patient and grateful. The two qualities are that when it comes to matters of faith, one looks towards those who are above them, and secondly, when it comes to worldly matters, one looks towards those who are less fortunate than them and glorifies God for what He has granted them. Similarly, the Holy Prophet(sa) said that if a person is granted the following four qualities, it is as though they have been granted good in this world and the hereafter: a grateful heart, a tongue that remembers God, a body that patiently endures hardships, and a good and honest wife.

His Holiness(aba) prayed that may Allah enable everyone to follow the guidance and practice of the Holy Prophet(sa).

Prayers for the Success of the Annual Convention

His Holiness(aba) said that next week, the Jalsa Salana (Annual Convention) of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community UK is commencing. His Holiness(aba) prayed that may the event prove successful in every respect. May Allah protect everyone, especially from the impacts of the extreme heat.Many volunteers have to perform their duties in the heat as well; may Allah enable them to perform their duties in the best possible manner.