Groups clash over Barrow’s third term bid

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By Omar Bah

A new political row has erupted over President Adama Barrow’s possible third-term bid, after members of the “No To Third Term Movement,” including Alagie Mamadi Kurang of the opposition UDP, publicly urged him not to seek re-election and used language critics say was reckless and inflammatory.

The controversy has deepened tensions between supporters and opponents of Barrow as the country edges closer to another high-stakes electoral season.

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The movement’s press conference at Bakau Community Centre called on Barrow to rule out a third term, while also adopting a hardline tone that has drawn condemnation from rival camps and defenders of constitutional order.

Their remarks, including the alleged claim that the issue could be reduced to “dying or living,” have been widely viewed as dangerous rhetoric that risks poisoning the political climate.

At the heart of the dispute is the legal question of term limits. The 1997 Constitution does not explicitly restrict the number of terms a president may serve, and earlier attempts to introduce a new constitution with term-limit provisions failed.

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The 2024 draft constitution, which reportedly included term limits, was also rejected in parliament by UDP National Assembly Members, in what many believed to be a revenge for the rejection of the much popular 2020 draft by majority of NAMs supporting the government. However proponents of term limits argue that a head of state willing to respect term limits does not need a constitutional clause to do so, and Barrow’s ambition to seek a third term undermines the gains made in democracy, especially for one who openly promised to serve only three years.

They said the best opportunity for a lasting legacy for the president is to set a moral example by ending his term now and help fix term limits in the constitution instead of finding excuses behind a constitution that his own government has once discredited as anti-democratic. According to them, Barrow’s aim for another term serves not the greater interest of the country but only a few who want to continue enjoying the trappings of power while it lasts, and then jump to another leadership that follows.

But supporters of the pro-Barrow position argue that constitutional change cannot be forced through street pressure or inflammatory threats. They maintain that any decision on presidential eligibility must be settled strictly through lawful constitutional and electoral processes, not intimidation or violence. They framed that position as a defence of peace, stability, and democratic procedure at a time when political passions are rising.

In a statement shared with The Standard yesterday, the “Third Term For Barrow” camp, however, says it is prepared to mobilise broad public support to defend the president and the constitution. Its backers insist that thousands of Gambians stand behind Barrow and are ready to resist efforts they see as an attempt to override the people’s will.

“We call on all stakeholders, political parties, civil society, and citizens, to reject inflammatory rhetoric and violent threats. Our nation’s future depends on our commitment to peaceful, lawful, and democratic means of resolving national issues. The rule of law must remain our guiding principle, and the sovereignty of the Gambian people must be exercised through transparent and lawful elections.

“The voice of the people is clear: they stand firmly behind the President, and any attempts to undermine their democratic willpower will be met with resolute and peaceful resistance. The Gambian people’s support for President Barrow is a testament to the progress and stability our nation seeks to uphold.”