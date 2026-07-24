Barrow congratulates Senegal’s Faye on Ecowas leadership

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By Arret Jatta

President Adama Barrow has congratulated Senegalese president Bassirou Diomaye Faye on assuming the rotating chairmanship of the Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas), while reaffirming The Gambia’s commitment to strengthening ties with its northern neighbour.

The message was delivered on Thursday by The Gambia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad, Sering Modou Njie, during an audience with President Faye at the Presidential Palace in Dakar.

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According to a press release from the Senegalese Presidency, Minister Njie conveyed President Barrow’s message of friendship, peace and fraternity to the Senegalese Head of State. He also extended congratulations to President Faye on taking over the rotating presidency of Ecowas and on the appointment of General Birame Diop as President of the Ecowas Commission.

The release also stated that the meeting focused on the longstanding relationship between Senegal and The Gambia, with both sides acknowledging the strong bonds of history, culture and good neighbourliness that have united the two countries for generations.

The Senegalese Presidency described the discussions as cordial and noted that both parties praised the excellent level of cooperation between the neighbouring states.

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Both Diomaye and Njie reaffirmed their shared determination to further deepen the exceptional relationship between Senegal and The Gambia, with particular emphasis on promoting regional integration, peace and stability.

They also underscored the importance of continued collaboration in advancing the well-being of the people of Senegambia through stronger bilateral cooperation.

The Senegalese Presidency said the meeting reflected the mutual commitment of Banjul and Dakar to preserving and strengthening the enduring partnership between the two neighbouring nations for the benefit of their peoples.