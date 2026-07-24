Gambian beaches dominate international family-friendly recognition in Africa

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By Arret Jatta

Three of The Gambia’s most popular beaches (Fajara, Kololi, Kotu) have earned international recognition after receiving the prestigious Pediatricians’ Green Flag 2026, a certification that recognises beaches meeting high standards for families and children.

The award was conferred by the International Pediatricians’ Green Flag Project, founded in 2008 by Professor Italo Farnetani. It recognises beaches that excel in environmental quality, safety, recreational opportunities, visitor services and access to appropriate healthcare support, making them ideal destinations for families with children. Fajara, Kololi and Kotu beaches were selected after meeting these criteria.

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According to the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, the achievement places The Gambia among a select group of African countries with internationally certified family-friendly beaches. Across the continent, only six beaches have received the Pediatricians’ Green Flag to date, with The Gambia accounting for three of them. Tanzania has two certified beaches, while Tunisia has one.

The recognition is expected to enhance The Gambia’s reputation as a preferred destination for family-oriented tourism activities.