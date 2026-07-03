Reflecting His Master (sa) : Care for the Poor and Generosity in the Life of the Promised Messiah (as)

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‘The Incredible Generosity of the Promised Messiah(as)’

After reciting Tashahhud, Ta’awwuz and Surah al-Fatihah, His Holiness, Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad(aba) said that, in accordance with the guidance of Allah the Almighty and in following the example set by the Holy Prophet(sa), there are many examples from the life of the Promised Messiah(as), exhibiting generosity. This is not something which began only when he was commissioned for his mission; rather, we find these examples in his life long before he was chosen as the Promised Messiah(as).

Traits from a Righteous Mother

His Holiness(aba) said that indeed, the Promised Messiah(as) was raised by a mother who exhibited great generosity. It is recorded that Hazrat Chiragh Bibi showed generosity of the highest order, to the degree that if she were informed that food was needed for four people, she would prepare and send food for eight people, in case any more people later needed it. She would arrange the funerals, even the shrouds, for the poor who passed away. She was truly for everyone, like a compassionate mother. God created the means for the Promised Messiah(as) to be raised by someone who possessed such lofty characteristics as compassion for humanity, hospitality and generosity.

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His Holiness(aba) said that regarding the Promised Messiah(as) himself and his standards of generosity, it is recorded that when the Promised Messiah(as) used to work in Sialkot, there was an instance when the Promised Messiah’s(as) mother sent him some clothes and other things with a man. When the man reached the Promised Messiah(as) in Sialkot with his things, the Promised Messiah(as) told him to take half of the things that had been sent. The man said that he could not do so, as the things had been sent for him. The Promised Messiah(as) responded, saying that when he had come all this way carrying those things, it was only right for him to take half.

Sharing One’s Wealth with Widows and the Needy

His Holiness(aba) said that when the Promised Messiah(as) used to work, he would distribute his income among the widows and the needy and would only keep enough for his sustenance. Thus, it shows how the Promised Messiah(as) possessed the characteristic of generosity from the time of his youth. He did so in a manner that would often remain hidden from others, and no one would know the steps he was taking to tend to others as he lived a life of secrecy. However, when his life became public, people who had observed his daily activities began to witness his acts of generosity.

His Holiness(aba) said that once, after congregational prayer, someone approached the Promised Messiah(as) and very quietly mentioned to the Promised Messiah(as) that he was in need of financial help. He asked in such a quiet tone that it blended with the voices of others in the mosque who were speaking to one another after the prayer had concluded. As such, his voice did not immediately register with the Promised Messiah(as), and the Promised Messiah(as) continued along his route. A few minutes later, the man’s request registered with the Promised Messiah(as) and had a deep impact on his heart. The Promised Messiah(as) sent for that man, but he had already departed. Later, after the evening prayer, the same man approached the Promised Messiah(as) and asked for help once again, upon which the Promised Messiah(as) immediately reached into his pocket and gave him an amount. Later, the Promised Messiah(as) explained that when he had initially been unable to locate the man, he had felt an immense burden, as though he was doing something wrong by not having paid attention to him initially. He was grateful that the man had returned and had prayed for his return; otherwise, the Promised Messiah(as) said he would have remained extremely worried.

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His Holiness(aba) said that there was a man who would regularly come to the mosque, sit by a window and call out, “Ghulam Ahmad, I need a rupee.” The Promised Messiah(as) would often be occupied in various important works, and all the while, this man would periodically call out in the same manner. It seemed unbecoming to many, and if ever they reproached him, he would respond by saying, “Was I making the request to you? I have come to ask Ghulam Ahmad.” If ever the Promised Messiah(as) learned that anyone had scolded the beggar, he would not like this, and would instead smile as he gave some money to him. It was the standard of the Promised Messiah(as) never to leave a beggar asking for too long.

His Holiness(aba) said that a beggar once approached the Promised Messiah(as) and kept saying “Datta, Datta,” meaning “benefactor”; in other words, he was asking the Promised Messiah(as) for money. The Promised Messiah(as) replied to the beggar by saying, “Allah is the Benefactor” and then proceeded to go inside his home. Later, when the Promised Messiah(as) emerged from his home, the beggar said, “Allah is the Benefactor, and I request you to give me something.” Upon this, the Promised Messiah(as) gave him some money. Thus, not only was the Promised Messiah(as) generous, but he also strove to impart such teachings as well.

His Holiness(aba) said that once the Promised Messiah(as) was speaking to a group of people when a beggar came and loudly asked him for something. One of the members sitting in the gathering did not like how this beggar was interrupting the Promised Messiah’s(as) speech, and so he closed the door. When the Promised Messiah(as) saw this, he told the person who had closed the door to go to his home and get something to give to the beggar. Then, the Promised Messiah(as) said, “It is not good to close the door upon a beggar.”

His Holiness(aba) said that there was a beggar who had the habit of going to the Promised Messiah(as) and asking him for different amounts of money. He would continue to ask the Promised Messiah(as) even if he was busy and would not leave until he had received what he asked for. The Promised Messiah(as), over time, came to be acquainted with this beggar and would say that this man should simply be given whatever amount he asks for.

Donating to Projects in Service to Humanity

His Holiness(aba) said that once, someone told the Promised Messiah(as) that he was approached by someone who said that he wished to build a well in the forest to afford ease to travellers. The Promised Messiah(as) liked the idea and gave the man 200 rupees for this project. Thus, not only did the Promised Messiah(as) teach and enjoin service to humanity, but he embodied and exemplified it himself as well.

Helping Even Those Who Show Animosity

His Holiness(aba) said that once, someone approached the Promised Messiah(as) and began debating with him, in the course of which he used unbecoming language towards the Promised Messiah(as). After this conversation ended, the man sent a note to the Promised Messiah(as), saying he needed financial help, and the Promised Messiah(as) immediately sent him 15 rupees. This was despite the fact that just a few moments prior, the man had used very unbecoming language towards the Promised Messiah(as). Indeed, the Promised Messiah(as) rendered financial aid to this man quietly, and no one else except the two involved knew about it. It was only when the man later published this incident in a newspaper that others came to know of the lofty character and generosity of the Promised Messiah(as), even towards those who berated him.

Prioritising Others Above Oneself

His Holiness(aba) said that not only was the Promised Messiah(as) generous and responsive to requests for help, but he also understood even the ways in which people might request something. Once, someone complimented the hat which the Promised Messiah(as) was wearing. Upon this, the Promised Messiah(as) immediately removed the hat from his head and gave it to the man who had complimented it.

His Holiness(aba) said that once, when the Promised Messiah(as) had fallen extremely ill, to the extent that he was unable to attend the mosque for congregational prayer, he received a letter requesting a prescription of medicine as well as one of his own coats. In this state of illness, the Promised Messiah(as) responded to this letter with a prescription as requested, and also sent one of his coats. This incident shows how the Promised Messiah(as), even in a state of severe illness, would fulfil the requests made by his servants, disregarding any physical discomfort.

His Holiness(aba) said that on happy occasions, people would send an amount of money to the Promised Messiah(as) so that a meal could be arranged to commemorate the occasion in Qadian. There were often instances when people would not realise that making such arrangements in Qadian would mean doing so for a large number of people around the Promised Messiah(as), and so the amount they would send would not be enough. Hence, the Promised Messiah(as) would himself make up the shortfall, adding from his own funds to facilitate a meal for those in Qadian.

His Holiness(aba) prayed that may Allah enable everyone to develop the same moral characteristics which the Promised Messiah(as) displayed in complete subservience to his master, the Holy Prophet Muhammad(sa).