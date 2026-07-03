Every Goal Gives Back: 1xBet Gambia Turns African Goals into Free Bets for Fans

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1xBet Gambia is launching Every Goal Gives Back, a Globe Cup 26 promo initiative that connects the performance of African national teams with real rewards for football fans.

The idea is simple: every goal scored by an African national team during the tournament adds more rewards to the prize pool. For each goal, 1xBet will add a $10 free bet to the prize pool, giving fans an extra reason to cheer for African teams throughout the competition.

The campaign starts on 27 June and will run as an engaging fan mechanic on 1xBet Gambia’s social media platforms.

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One Goal, More Rewards

Football already brings fans together through emotion, pride and expectation. With Every Goal Gives Back, each goal scored by an African team becomes part of a shared reward system.

The core campaign mechanic is:

1 African team goal = $10 free bet from 1xBet

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Before the campaign launch, African teams had already scored 27 goals, creating a starting free bet pool of $270. From that point, every additional goal by an African national team will add more rewards for fans.

After African teams play all their matches, 1xBet will sum up the number of goals and update the free bet prize pool. The more goals African teams score, the bigger the pool becomes.

This turns every goal into a moment that matters not only on the pitch, but also for fans following the tournament from Gambia.

How Fans Can Take Part

To join the promo, users need to participate in the campaign contest post on 1xBet Gambia’s social media pages.

The contest question is simple: Which African team will go the furthest at the Globe Cup 26?

Participants will be invited to leave their prediction in the comments under the campaign post. The free bet prize pool will then be drawn among participants, based on the campaign rules.

In addition to free bets, the most active fans will also have a chance to receive special football shirts from the 1xBet merchandise collection.

1xBet Gambia Invites Fans to Join

Every Goal Gives Back starts on 27 June. Fans can take part by following 1xBet Gambia’s social media pages, joining the contest post and sharing their prediction on which African team will go the furthest at the Globe Cup 26.

The campaign starts with 27 African goals already scored and a $270 free bet prize pool. Every new African goal can increase the prize pool, and every prediction can put fans closer to a reward.

Follow the tournament. Support African teams. Join Every Goal Gives Back with 1xBet Gambia!



Follow 1xBet on social media for all details:

https://instagram.com/1xbet.gm/