CGI PRESIDENT REPRESENTS THE GAMBIA AT CHINA’S PREMIER INDUSTRIAL PARK CONSTRUCTION AND MANAGEMENT TRAINING PROGRAMME

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Overview

The Confederation of Gambian Industries (CGI) is pleased to announce that its President, Hon. Sir Farimang Saho, is currently representing The Gambia and CGI at the Seminar on Construction and Management of Industrial Parks, held from 25th June to 8th July 2026 in Suzhou, Jiangsu Province, the People’s Republic of China. The programme is hosted by Suzhou University of Science and Technology (SUST), a leading institution in engineering and applied sciences located in Suzhou, Jiangsu Province. The training is part of China’s broader Belt and Road Initiative capacity building framework for developing nations.

The seminar was extended to CGI through the Ministry of Trade, Industry, Regional Integration and Employment and the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Banjul, coordinated by Counsellor Zhan Tong – Counsellor for Economic and Commercial Affairs, in recognition of the deepening bilateral cooperation between China and The Gambia’s industrial sector.

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President Saho was selected as CGI’s representative for this prestigious programme in recognition of his seniority, his long-standing dedication to the advancement of Gambian industry, and the regard in which CGI’s leadership is held by the Chinese Embassy in Banjul. His participation marks a significant moment in the ongoing deepening of Gambia-China industrial relations, and reflects the trust placed in CGI as the apex body for industry and manufacturing in The Gambia.

Programme Content and Activities

The two-week intensive programme brought together senior industry and government representatives from English-speaking African countries for a rigorous combination of academic lectures, field study tours, symposiums, and cultural engagements. Key sessions attended by the CGI delegation included:

The Practice of China’s Reform and Opening-up – an examination of China’s transformative economic reform policies and their implications for developing economies.

Theories and Development History of China’s Special Economic Zones (SEZs) – exploring the evolution of China’s SEZ model as a driver of industrialisation.

China’s National Condition – contextualising China’s governance and development philosophy.

Building a Community with a Shared Future for Humanity – China’s global development vision and its relevance to African industrialisation.

Green and Low-Carbon Development and Planning of Industrial Parks – sustainable frameworks for industrial park design and management.

Types and Development Characteristics of Industrial Parks in the Yangtze River Delta Region – a deep dive into one of the world’s most successful industrial clustering models.

Participants also undertook six structured field study tours across Hangzhou, Suzhou, and Shanghai, offering hands-on exposure to China’s leading industrial park models including visits to Eco-friendly Science, Technology and Cultural-Creative Industrial Parks, Hangzhou City and Industrial Parks in the Industry 4.0 Era, Suzhou Industrial Park.

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Speaking from Suzhou, CGI President Saho shared his reflections on the programme stating that,

“To walk through industrial parks that began as empty land and now drive the economies of entire regions is both humbling and deeply inspiring. China has shown the world what is possible with vision, planning, and commitment – and I believe The Gambia’s time is now.

This experience has reinforced my conviction that an industrial park is not a luxury for The Gambia – it is a necessity. CGI will return from this programme with the knowledge, the relationships, and the determination to make that vision a reality for our members and our country. I am deeply grateful to the Government of the People’s Republic of China, to the Chinese Embassy in Banjul, and to Suzhou University of Science and Technology for this extraordinary opportunity. The generosity and warmth extended to our delegation has been a reflection of the genuine friendship between our two nations.”

Strategic Relevance to CGI and The Gambia

This participation carries particular significance for CGI at a time when the Confederation is actively advancing its industrial park development agenda for The Gambia. Under the stewardship of President Saho, CGI has made the establishment of a world-class industrial park a cornerstone of its strategic vision, and the knowledge, networks, and policy insights gained from China’s world-class industrial park models – including Special Economic Zone frameworks, green and low-carbon park planning, and Industry 4.0 integration – will directly inform CGI’s work as it progresses plans for an integrated industrial park.

The President also noted that,

“China’s industrial park journey, from early reform zones to world-class innovation ecosystems, offers a powerful blueprint that is both instructive and inspiring for The Gambia. We return with concrete insights that will strengthen our advocacy and planning for a Gambian industrial park that is modern, sustainable, and competitive.”

President Saho’s participation also signals to regional and international partners that CGI’s industrial park ambitions are backed by serious, high-level engagement, and that The Gambia is ready to position itself as a competitive destination for industrial investment within the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) framework.

About CGI

The Confederation of Gambian Industries (CGI), formerly the Association of Gambian Manufacturers (AGM), is the apex body representing industry and manufacturing in The Gambia, with over 150 member companies spanning agro-processing, food and beverage, construction materials, energy, and other sectors. CGI serves as an agent of the AfCFTA Digital Trade Platform (Africa Trade Gateway) and holds statutory representation on key national trade and industry bodies. In a further demonstration of this active international engagement, CGI, through its ongoing collaboration with the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Banjul, will be sending six of its members to Beijing from 9th to 22nd July 2026 to participate in the Seminar on Digital Trade and Cross-border E-commerce. This follows CGI’s earlier participation in the Seminar on Industrial Economic Development for Belt and Road Countries in Beijing in June 2026 – part of a deliberate and sustained effort by the Confederation to build the international knowledge, networks, and partnerships needed to drive Gambian industrial transformation.

Under President Saho’s leadership, CGI has significantly deepened its international engagement and looks forward to President Saho’s return to Banjul and to translating the learnings and relationships forged during this historic visit into tangible, lasting outcomes for Gambian industry and the wider economy.

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