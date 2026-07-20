FirstBank drives strategic engagement to advance investment and industrial development in The Gambia

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Banjul, The Gambia

FirstBank has reinforced its role as a catalyst for economic transformation in Africa by facilitating strategic engagements that continue to attract investment opportunities and strengthen The Gambia’s industrial development agenda.

Demonstrating its commitment to connecting businesses, governments, and investors across the continent, FirstBank Group facilitated a high-level engagement between His Excellency President Adama Barrow of The Republic of The Gambia and Alhaji Aliko Dangote, GCON, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Dangote Industries Limited. The engagement builds on discussions initiated through platforms and relationships fostered by FirstBank, underscoring the Bank’s unique ability to convene influential stakeholders in support of Africa’s economic growth and development.

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As part of this effort, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of FirstBank Group, Mr. Olusegun Alebiosu, accompanied Alhaji Dangote on a strategic visit to The Gambia, following Mr. Alebiosu’s earlier engagement with President Barrow. The visit reflects FirstBank’s deliberate commitment to creating meaningful connections that unlock opportunities for investment, industrialisation, and sustainable development across the African continent.

The delegation, which included the Managing Director of FirstBank Gambia, Mr. Gbenga O. Ajibola, representing the Bank’s Chairman in The Gambia,Mr. Ousainou Ngum, paid a courtesy visit to President Barrow at the State House. Discussions focused on opportunities to accelerate industrial development, deepen private sector participation, stimulate job creation, and drive investments capable of contributing to The Gambia’s long-term economic aspirations.

For over 130 years, FirstBank has been at the forefront of supporting commerce, enabling enterprise, and fostering economic growth across Africa. The Bank remains committed to creating platforms that connect opportunity with capital, helping businesses expand, economies prosper, and communities thrive.

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Speaking on the significance of the engagement, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of FirstBank Group, Mr. Olusegun Alebiosu, said: “At FirstBank, we recognize that transformational growth is driven by collaboration. Our commitment goes beyond providing financial services; we actively create opportunities for meaningful partnerships that unlock investment, accelerate industrial development, and stimulate economic progress. The engagement between President Barrow and Alhaji Aliko Dangote reflects the power of strategic relationships and our continued dedication to fostering initiatives that create lasting value across Africa.”

The visit underscores FirstBank’s commitment to supporting The Gambia’s development journey while reaffirming its position as a leading financial institution and trusted partner in driving Africa’s economic transformation.

About FirstBank

FirstBank is West Africa’s premier bank and a leading financial inclusion services provider with over 130 years of banking excellence. Through its extensive network, innovative solutions, and customer-centric approach, the Bank continues to connect people, businesses, and opportunities while driving sustainable growth and economic development across Africa.