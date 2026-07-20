Calls for swift resolution to Gambia, Senegal border issues after Bulock barracks demolition

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By Omar Bah

The Gambia has called for calm and expressed willingness to explore diplomatic means to resolve the recent incident in Bulock where Senegalese soldiers pulled down part of a perimetre fence of a Gambia Armed Forces installation, reigniting Gambia-Senegal border tension that has simmered for more than decades.

The incident happened on 16 July, when Senegalese troops moved onto the fence line surrounding the facility and tore down a section without prior notice, according to the Gambian government.

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Government spokesperson Ebrima G Sankareh described the action as profoundly provocative and totally unacceptable, and said Banjul viewed it as a direct affront to Gambian sovereignty.

Sankareh commended the Gambian soldiers stationed at the post for what he called exemplary professionalism and restraint, crediting their composure with preventing the latest Gambia Senegal border tension from turning into an armed exchange between the two neighbouring militaries.

The flashpoint sits near Bulock in the Foni area, a location that has featured in Gambia-Senegal border tension before.

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In June 2025, elders in Bulock raised the alarm after Senegalese authorities halted construction of a perimeter fence around the same army camp, arguing the land fell within Senegalese territory.

Village Development Committee member Jerreh Badjie warned at the time that if Senegalese authorities could halt the fencing work over a territorial claim, residents feared the camp itself could eventually be lost, describing the situation as alarming and long-simmering.

Former Chief of Defence Staff, Mamat OA Cham, responded by pledging that discussions were ongoing between the two governments to consult historical records and village elders and establish a proper boundary commission rather than let emotion drive the dispute.

Banjul has insisted that it wants diplomacy, not confrontation, to settle the matter. The Gambian government has since activated the Joint Military Committee; a standing bilateral mechanism used to de-escalate this kind of border tensions between the two neighbours and has opened diplomatic channels demanding an explanation from Dakar.

In its response, Senegal acknowledged the Gambian communiqué but defended its actions. The Senegalese Ministry of African Integration, Foreign Affairs and Senegalese Abroad said the area in question “has, for several years, been the subject of discussions between the competent authorities of both countries.” Dakar claimed it had repeatedly drawn Banjul’s attention to alleged encroachments affecting its territorial integrity through appropriate channels.

“Despite sustained exchanges at the highest level and long-standing negotiations, these discussions have not, to date, resulted in a clear commitment aimed at durably resolving the outstanding border issues,” the Senegalese statement added. Senegal insisted the incident “cannot be interpreted as reflecting any intention… to undermine the sovereignty of The Gambia or the excellent relations between the two countries.” It reiterated its commitment to peaceful resolution through dialogue and existing bilateral mechanisms.