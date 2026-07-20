Sovereignty must never be an afterthought

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Dear Editor,

The reported events surrounding the demolition of structures at the Bulock military location have generated widespread concern among Gambians. Videos circulating on social media, which appear to show Senegalese security personnel involved in demolition activities, have raised serious questions about the Government of The Gambia’s preparedness, diplomatic engagement, and commitment to safeguarding national sovereignty. While the full facts should be independently established, the incident demands a transparent and decisive response.

Sovereignty is not merely a constitutional concept; it is the foundation upon which every independent state’s legitimacy rests. Regardless of the historical complexities surrounding border management, any activity involving military facilities, border infrastructure, or security installations should be handled through established diplomatic and military channels with mutual respect and prior consultation.

The Bulock military location has reportedly been occupied by the Gambia Armed Forces for many years. If there were legitimate concerns regarding ownership, boundary demarcation, or land administration, these issues should have been addressed through the existing bilateral mechanisms between The Gambia and Senegal. Both countries have long maintained close diplomatic, security, and military relations founded on cooperation rather than confrontation.

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The manner in which the reported demolition unfolded, as portrayed in publicly available videos, has understandably created a perception of disrespect toward Gambian institutions and territorial sovereignty. Even between friendly neighbours, actions affecting sensitive security installations require careful coordination at the highest diplomatic and military levels.

The Government of The Gambia must move beyond a reactive posture. National security cannot depend on public reactions after an incident has already occurred. Preventive diplomacy, intelligence coordination, border governance, and strategic communication are the hallmarks of responsible statecraft.

Fortunately, Africa offers valuable lessons in managing sensitive border disputes. Botswana and Namibia have relied on diplomacy and legal processes to address disagreements over Kasikili/Sedudu Island, ultimately accepting international adjudication peacefully.

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Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire resolved their maritime boundary dispute through the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea rather than allowing tensions to escalate. Nigeria and Cameroon implemented the judgment of the International Court of Justice concerning the Bakassi Peninsula through sustained diplomatic engagement supported by international mechanisms. These examples demonstrate that dialogue, mutual respect, and adherence to international law remain the most effective means of preserving peace while protecting national interests.

The relationship between The Gambia and Senegal is unique. Our peoples share history, culture, commerce, and family ties across borders. Precisely because of this closeness, both governments carry an even greater responsibility to ensure that disagreements are managed with professionalism and mutual respect.

The Government of The Gambia should therefore consider the following measures:

• Provide the public with a comprehensive factual briefing on the Bulock incident.

• Engage immediately with the Government of Senegal through diplomatic channels to establish the facts and prevent recurrence.

• Request an urgent meeting of the Gambia–Senegal Joint Commission and relevant military cooperation mechanisms.

• Conduct a joint technical assessment of the affected area involving border experts, surveyors, and defence officials from both countries.

• Review security arrangements for all sensitive border installations occupied by the Gambia Armed Forces.

• Strengthen border governance through improved surveillance, joint patrol protocols, and early-warning mechanisms.

• Enhance strategic communication so that citizens receive accurate information rather than relying solely on social media.

• If diplomatic engagement does not satisfactorily resolve the matter, consider appropriate regional or international dispute-resolution mechanisms in accordance with international law.

Equally important, restraint displayed by the Gambia Armed Forces should be recognised as a contribution to regional peace and stability. Professional armed forces are expected to exercise discipline, particularly where the risk of escalation exists. Maintaining that discipline while vigorously defending national interests through lawful diplomatic means reflects institutional maturity rather than weakness.

Ultimately, safeguarding sovereignty requires both firmness and wisdom. The protection of territorial integrity is not incompatible with maintaining excellent relations with neighbouring Senegal. On the contrary, enduring friendship between states is strengthened when both parties consistently respect each other’s sovereignty, institutions, and established diplomatic processes.

The Bulock incident should serve as a catalyst for reviewing border governance, strengthening bilateral consultation, and reaffirming the principle that issues touching national sovereignty must always be addressed through dialogue, mutual respect, and adherence to international law.

Dr Kebba Gibba, Major (Rtd)

Doctor of Public Administration (Border Governance and Security Risk Assessment Specialist)