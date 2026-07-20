Darboe assures diaspora of a transparent UDP government

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

The United Democratic Party (UDP) leader and 2026 presidential flag-bearer Ousainu Darboe has drawn a hard line on governance, declaring that a UDP-led administration will treat transparency, accountability and fair play as “uncompromising policy stance” in all dealings with Gambians at home and in the diaspora.

Speaking as he unveiled the party’s Diaspora Engagement and Participation Commitment, Darboe tied the integrity pledge directly to trust.

- Advertisement -

“Let me be clear, trust is the foundation for any partnership,” he said.

“For a UDP government, transparency, accountability, and fair play will be an uncompromising policy stance in all local and diaspora-related considerations.”

Responding to years of concerns and suspicion that diaspora contributions are welcomed only as cash, not as citizenship, Darboe insisted that the UDP will break that pattern by creating permanent platforms for dialogue between government and the diaspora, and by treating Gambians abroad “not as an ATM, or an afterthought, but as a strategic national development partner of value.”

- Advertisement -

He said a UDP government will guarantee the Gambian diaspora a voting right in presidential, parliamentary and referendum elections; reform laws that block dual citizens from serving; reserved pathways for diaspora candidates in the National Assembly; preferential investment access; diaspora bonds; and a formal Diaspora Think Tank to feed expertise into policy.

Darboe framed the entire agenda as a test of credibility.

“This policy is a commitment,” he said. “No Gambian will be left behind. The diaspora will no longer be passive observers of national progress, but full participants and equal stakeholders,” he added.

He argued that citizenship is about loyalty, service, and commitment, and not about paperwork alone.

“Our nation must benefit from global exposure, international experience, and professional excellence.”

On the economy, Darboe said “the UDP aims to transform the diaspora from a mere source of remittances into a powerful engine for growth.”

He said diaspora investors would receive equal consideration in national programmes, with preferential access to sectors such as agriculture, tourism, renewable energy, housing, infrastructure, digital innovation, and creative industries.