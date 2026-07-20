Africmed sponsors white coats for 74 UTG medical students

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Africmed International Hospital has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening healthcare in The Gambia by sponsoring white coats for 74 medical students of the University of The Gambia (UTG), who were officially inducted during a White Coat Ceremony held on Saturday at the Faculty of Medicine and Allied Health Sciences Conference Room.

The landmark event, attended by the Minister of Defence, Baboucarr Joof, Trust Bank Deputy Managing Director Omar Mboob, EFSTH Chief Medical Director Dr Mustapha Bittaye, faculty members and parents, marked an important milestone in the students’ journey into the medical profession. The white coat symbolises responsibility, professionalism, hard work and the trust placed in future doctors.

Representing Africmed’s Chief Executive Officer Dr Omar Jagne, Human Resources and Administrative Manager, Sait Ndow said the sponsorship reflects Africmed’s continued commitment to supporting medical education and improving healthcare services in The Gambia through investment in future healthcare professionals.

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CMD Mustapha Bittaye urged the students to make the best use of their training and remain committed to serving the country with professionalism and dedication.

Meanwhile, the president of the University of The Gambia Medical Students’ Association (UNIGAMSA), Jalamang Jammeh, thanked Africmed for its generous support and assured that the students would uphold the values of the medical profession and use their knowledge to contribute to national development.