Beijing’s “Green Gold”: Microalgae emerges as the future of food

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By Amadou Jadama in Beijing

Under bright LED lights in a Pinggu laboratory, microscopic green cells are being cultivated in steel tanks. Modest in appearance, these microalgae are positioned to address two of the world’s most pressing challenges: food security and sustainable nutrition.

At the centre of this effort is Beijing Zaochen Biotechnology Co Ltd, a high-tech firm based in Pinggu Agricultural Zhongguancun. The company is advancing microalgae as a next-generation source of green protein and functional food ingredients for global markets.

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Founded in March 2024, Zaochen Bio is rapidly aligning itself with China’s broader push into bio-manufacturing. Through microalgae “cell factories,” the company produces plant-based proteins and health ingredients designed to replace traditional animal and marine sources.

Speaking during a media briefing, Chief Operating Officer Dejiang John Zheng outlined the company’s global strategy, anchored on three flagship products: Euglena rich in β-glucan, Chlorella protein peptides, and high-purity algal oil EPA.

“These products directly respond to rising global demand,” Zheng said. “Across Europe, the United States, and Asia-Pacific, consumers are shifting toward plant-based, low-impact nutrition while becoming increasingly concerned about heavy metals in fish oil and the environmental costs of conventional agriculture.”

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He emphasized the functional benefits of each product. “Euglena supports blood sugar regulation and immune function. Chlorella peptides offer high absorption across all age groups. Our algal EPA is clean, vegetarian, and free from ocean contaminants, making it ideal for functional foods, medical nutrition, and premium health products.”

Technology underpins Zaochen’s competitive edge. The company has developed a library of more than 100 industrial microalgae strains and deployed high-density fermentation systems that overcome longstanding challenges of low yield and instability.

A key innovation is its proprietary Euglena cultivation platform, which simultaneously produces β-glucan and amino acids from a single strain. This system shortens production cycles while enabling precise digital control, placing the company on par with leading global microalgae producers.

Zaochen’s leadership team brings deep expertise. Founder Dr Yang has over a decade of experience in food research and development, while Chief Scientist Professor Liu Bin is recognized as a pioneer in microalgae heterotrophic technology.

On the production front, the company has achieved a stable annual output of 100 tons and built capacity to scale up to 1,000 tons, positioning it to meet large-scale international demand.

Zaochen is now actively expanding into global markets, targeting partnerships across Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan, and beyond. Its approach includes customized ingredient supply, technology transfer, and end-to-end production solutions.

In Japan, the company is testing Euglena-derived polysaccharides for biomaterials. In Europe and the United States, it is promoting vegetarian EPA and β-glucan products. In Southeast Asia and the Middle East, the focus is on cost-effective microalgae protein peptides.

The company is also strengthening its global credibility through collaboration with the Beijing Academy of Agriculture and Forestry Sciences and Germany’s Bielefeld University, while aligning its products with EU and US food safety standards.

“As a Beijing-based company, we aim to showcase China’s agricultural innovation to the world,” Zheng said. “Through collaboration and media engagement, we are bringing green nutrition technologies to global consumers.”

For countries such as The Gambia, where nutrition and climate pressures are intensifying, this model offers a practical pathway. Microalgae-based biotechnology demonstrates how food can be produced efficiently without expanding farmland or depleting marine resources.