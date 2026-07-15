Wave rallies youth to sustain transitional justice push

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By Aminata Kuyateh

The Women’s Association for Women and Victims’ Empowerment (WAVE), in partnership with the African Centre for Legal Research and Training (ACLRT), has called for stronger youth engagement in The Gambia’s transitional justice process, while urging authorities to accelerate justice and reparations for victims of past human rights abuses.

The call was made during a day-long outreach held on Saturday at the ACLRT office in Bakau under the theme “Youth Driving a Culture of Never Again: Engagement in Youth, Awareness and Protection.” The event brought together legal practitioners, WAVE officials and students from tertiary institutions.

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Speakers stressed that sustaining transitional justice requires accountability, timely support for victims and active youth participation to safeguard the country’s democratic future.

Magistrate and lawyer Peter Che expressed concern over the slow pace of post-TRRC justice, warning that delays—particularly in compensating victims—are eroding public trust. He noted that some victims have died without receiving reparations.

While acknowledging the establishment of the Reparations Commission, Che said implementation remains inadequate. He rejected claims that the TRRC was politically driven, insisting its findings are grounded in documented evidence of human rights violations under the former regime.

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He urged Gambians to preserve the memory of past abuses and remain committed to the “Never Again” principle.

Law student Ramatoulie B Jallow of the International Open University emphasised that young people, who make up about 60 percent of the population, must move from passive observation to active participation in national development and accountability processes.

“Youth must stand for victims, promote human rights and speak out against injustice,” she said.

Journalist and law student Kadijatou Jallow, founder of Ruby Reports, described the outreach as impactful and pledged to use her platform to raise awareness on transitional justice, challenge stigma and promote informed public discourse.

WAVE Head of Operations Mariam Ceesay said the initiative deliberately targets tertiary institutions, noting that transitional justice remains largely absent from academic curricula despite its national importance.

She stressed that addressing past violations, strengthening institutions and upholding the rule of law are essential to building a peaceful and democratic Gambia.

Beyond advocacy, Ceesay highlighted WAVE’s ongoing support to victims through psychosocial services, rehabilitation, livelihood and economic empowerment programmes, community reconciliation efforts, legal advocacy and policy reform.

She also pointed to the organisation’s role in the passage of the Anti-Torture Act in 2023 and its continued push for The Gambia to ratify the Optional Protocol to the Convention Against Torture.

The outreach ended with a renewed call for Gambian youth to use their voices, leadership and digital platforms to demand accountability, defend human rights and ensure that the abuses documented by the TRRC are never repeated.