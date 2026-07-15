Man arrested for allegedly killing girlfriend

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By Olimatou Coker

Police in West Coast Region on Monday arrested Audu Williams, a 35-year-old Nigerian, in connection with the death of Esther Tango, believed to be his girlfriend whose body was discovered on July 7, 2026, in a bush between Kitty and Siffoe villages in the West Coast Region.

In a statement, the police communication unit said the victim who was initially unidentified as “Jessica,” was later positively identified as Esther Tango, a 41-year-old Nigerian national, following intensive investigations by detectives of the Suba Ward CID Unit, supported by the Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) Team.

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Her identity was confirmed after investigators recovered her Nigerian passport during a search of her residence in Brikama.

“Through witness interviews, crime scene examination, and the analysis of telecommunications records, investigators identified the suspect as a person of interest and subsequently invited him for questioning,” the released said

According to the release, during the course of the investigation, the suspect confessed to the offence. Preliminary findings indicate that he allegedly lured the deceased to Kitty on the night of July 6th where the fatal incident occurred before abandoning her body at the scene.

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“The suspect has since been cautioned and remains in police custody. He will be charged and prosecuted in accordance with the laws of The Gambia upon the conclusion of investigations”.

However, The Gambia Police Force commends the professionalism, diligence, and commitment of the investigators whose meticulous work led to the swift breakthrough in the case.

This paper also contacted the police public relations officer (PRO) Modou Musa Sisawo, who said investigations remain ongoing and will update the paper in case any latest update arises.