NHRC sounds alarm over slow implementation of TRRC recommendations

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By Sirrah Touray

The National Human Rights Commission has warned that rising violent crimes and delays in delivering justice are undermining public confidence in The Gambia.

The warning came Tuesday during the Commission’s annual press briefing at the Senegambia Beach Hotel, where it presented its report on the state of human rights and an update on government’s implementation of TRRC recommendations.

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Chairperson Emmanuel Daniel Joof said while the country has recorded progress in law reform, key challenges remain.

“There is growing concern over violent crime and the manner in which force is used by some security officers,” Mr Joof told journalists. “We must ensure that in our efforts to protect citizens, we do not abandon the rule of law and respect for human rights.”

He also raised concern over conditions in police cells and prisons, lamenting overcrowding and poor facilities, adding that prolonged delays in the justice system continue to affect many people awaiting trial.

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Mr Joof welcomed recent legislative reforms and the commencement of work by the Reparations Commission.

However, he said more needs to be done to protect women, children and persons with disabilities. “Abuse and harmful practices against vulnerable groups must not continue. We need stronger systems to protect them,” he said.

Chairperson Joof thanked the media for its partnership. “The media plays a critical role in informing the public and giving voice to those who are vulnerable. We urge continued collaboration based on facts and responsibility,” he said.

He concluded that protecting human rights is a shared responsibility.

“It is not the job of NHRC alone. It is the responsibility of government, the National Assembly, the judiciary, security services, civil society, the media and every citizen,” Mr Joof said. “Human rights is everybody’s business.”

He said the Commission will continue its monitoring, education and advocacy work to ensure that every Gambian lives with dignity and freedom.

Giving an update on the implementation of the recommendations of the TRRC, Principal Investigator Abdou Manneh said progress has been slow.

“Victims are expecting to see concrete action. We urge government to demonstrate stronger commitment and to ensure that institutions responsible for accountability are fully functional,” Mr Manneh said.

Principal Legal Officer Aida Jatta presented the Commission’s State of Human Rights Report. She said NHRC continues to receive and investigate complaints from citizens and remains focused on promoting and protecting rights across the country.