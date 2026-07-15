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By Modou Lamin Age-Almusaf Sowe

Posthumous acknowledgement

If in Africa people are only recognised when they died, following the death of Ngugi, official tributes arrived quickly. President William Ruto designated Ngũgĩ as “Kenya’s greatest man of letters” and “a fearless voice for justice, truth, and African identity.” Kenya’s Members of Parliament, as honourable as they are, honoured his contribution to the nation’s intellectual life, while Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo proposed naming a public institution after him. It is ironically paradoxical to note that an independent research institute affiliated with the University of Ghana in Accra, was named after Gambian scholar and author Prof Sanneh while he was still alive and formally inaugurated in 2020. In addition to African indignity and the pain of unremembered grave, the Sanneh Library — a specialised research library inaugurated in 2022 was named after Professor Sanneh because of his academic contributions and his years of teaching at the University of Ghana (1975–1978). It houses around 5,000 books from his personal collection and supports scholarship on Christianity, Islam, and interfaith relations. Unlike Ngugi, most Gambians do not know Professor Sanneh to-date. This is just to quantify the degree of ingratitude and indignity most African writers face for writing against ‘colonial monsters.’

The praise stood in sharp contrast to the treatment Ngũgĩ received for much of his life. He had been imprisoned without trial, driven into exile, denied an academic future in his own country, and watched his books and community theatre suppressed. The contrast raises an uncomfortable question: why are dissident writers so often embraced only after they can no longer challenge the state?

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Another omission is difficult to ignore. Universities in Britain, Denmark, South Africa, Uganda, Tanzania, New Zealand, and the United States awarded Ngũgĩ honorary doctorates. No Kenyan university did, including the University of Nairobi, where he had transformed the study of African literature and helped reshape its curriculum.

Wa Thiong’o truly understood how politicians openly get credit and credited for anything, inclusing the death of a true son of the continent of Africa. His decision to forgo a state funeral denied Kenya the opportunity to convert a lifelong critic into a convenient national symbol.

He had written often about the ways power absorbs and domesticates opposition. In death, he resisted that process as carefully as he had in life. His ashes required no monument.

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The robbed Nobel

The Nobel Prize in Literature became the other enduring question of Ngũgĩ’s career.

For more than a decade, bookmakers regularly listed him among the first two favourites. But some reason best known to the Prize Committee, someone else was also number one. In 2020, The New York Times observed that he had been expected to win for years. Each October, readers, scholars, and fellow writers waited expectantly for his name. Each October, the announcement went elsewhere and he was always number two on the list. The similitude of Ngugi’s robbed Nobel prize is like the ongoing World Cup where Fifa deliberately robbed African teams in broad day light, yet, it’s still called World Cup, even when Cape Verde suffocated Argentina and Egypt sprangle them to death in the mighty hands of football. But as long as the entire world is after African resources and Africans are only interested in praying and going to heaven; let’s all continue shouting hallelujah in church and Allahu-Akbar in the streets of Egypt.

Beyond the prize he never received, he is far renowned today than he was yesterday. From Weep Not, Child and Petals of Blood to Devil on the Cross, Matigari, and Wizard of the Crow, his fiction chronicles colonialism, independence, dictatorship, and the struggle to reclaim African cultural identity. His momentous study Decolonising the Mind transformed debates about language, literature, and colonial power, while his short story “The Upright Revolution” has been translated into more than one hundred languages. The problem wrong with Africa therefore is that things have already fallen apart but minds are not still decolonized.

Why Ngugi was never awarded the Nobel prize remains a problematic public debate. Some scholars point to the Academy’s limited engagement with literature written in Kikuyu after Ngũgĩ abandoned English as his primary literary language. Others claim that his progressively explicit political commitments may have worked against him, although previous laureates such as Wole Soyinka, Nadine Gordimer, and JM Coetzee demonstrate that political writing has never been a barrier. Others see the decision within the broader history of the Nobel’s uneven recognition of African literature. What I like to call intellectual deception of conscience and merit in literary accolades.

The truth is: the Nobel prize doesn’t define who Ngugi was, he was very content with what he called the” Nobel of the heart,” stating that the moment a reader tells him your book or writing touch my life, excited him beyond literary prizes. Whether or not the Swedish Academy honoured him, his place in world literature no longer depends on its verdict.

Ngũgĩ’s cremation was consistent with the principles that shaped his life’s work. It reflected the same commitment that led him to abandon English for Kikuyu, reclaim his birth name, and argue that language is central to cultural freedom. Yet, they exiled him, nearly raped his wife, and suffocated him to death.

The landscapes of Limuru, the Aberdares, and central Kenya remained inseparable from his imagination. Yet the institutions that imprisoned him, censored his work, pursued him into exile, and failed to protect him during his return occupied a different place in his story. His decision drew a distinction between the country he loved and the political system that had repeatedly betrayed him.

His longtime collaborator, Micere Githae Mugo, also spent years in exile and was cremated abroad. This should raise an inquisitive eyebrow to every African writer. Their choices speak to a broader history in which some of Kenya’s leading intellectuals found greater security outside the country than within it. A private family ceremony was held in Gĩtogothi, Limuru, where Ngũgĩ was born. Memorial events followed in Atlanta, Nairobi, and at the University of California, Irvine. His family’s statement was simple: “We thank you for the poems, songs, tributes, and support. Your words remind us of the reach of his message and the depth of his humanity.”

Generations upon generations to come will happily read that there was no state funeral for Ngugi and no There was no state funeral and no burial ceremony. His writings are the most relic of what remained of him today.

Legacy without a grave

When I carefully read Ngũgĩ’s final novel, Matigari, ends with an absence, I was flat-out in ewe of speechless thoughts that ran a rally in my brain. Its central character, a freedom fighter who survives every attempt to eliminate him, disappears without a trace. The authorities cannot recover his body, display it, or transform it into an official symbol. Instead, Matigari survives as an idea carried forward by ordinary people.

There is an inimitable reverberation of that ending in Ngũgĩ’s own final wishes. By choosing cremation and rejecting a state burial, he denied political power the opportunity to define his memory. His life, like his fiction, resisted easy inhibition.

The Nobel Prize in Literature will remain part of his story, but it is unlikely to define it. His books had cheerfully announced themselves in global literature. Together, they file the experience of colonialism, independence, language, power, and cultural renewal with a depth that continues to shape readers and scholars across the world.

History also has a way of retreating perspective—especially when a writer dies but his writing does not actually die. I read a commentary about Ngugi and suspected that an enormous effort is currently being made to kill his writings, especially Decolonising the Mind. I may be dangerously correct or rightly wrong—but decolonization in African literature should be a conversation in every country in Africa. Much of what future generations know about the governments that imprisoned, censored, and exiled Ngũgĩ will come through his own writing and the record of the struggles he endured. Those who sought to silence him now occupy the margins of a story in which he remains the central figure.

The bravery of an African writer like him is not dependant on proper burial but his honest belief in what he wrote. Long before his death, Ngũgĩ had understood that a writer’s lasting home is not a grave but the work itself. He once wrote, “To starve or kill a language is to starve and kill a people’s memory bank.” Throughout his career, he worked to restore that memory through fiction, essays, theatre, and scholarship. He continued that work through imprisonment, censorship, exile, and political persecution, writing Devil on the Cross on prison-issued toilet paper when every other means of expression had been taken from him.

Ngũgĩ leaves no monument of stone, nor does he need one. His lasting dedicatory rests in his books that rewrote African literature, in the poise he reinstated to the Kikuyu language, and in the cohorts of authors who emanated to see their own languages as catalyst of serious literature rather than impediments to it.

His life leaves behind a question that reaches beyond Kenya or Africa. How should a society remember the artists it once silenced? For Ngũgĩ, the answer was never found in ceremonies or monuments. It was found in language, in memory, and in the enduring power of literature. I want to end with this quote: “We do not have to visit a madhouse to find disordered minds; our planet is the mental institution of the universe. — ” Johann Wolfgang von Goethe.