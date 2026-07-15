Protesters storm court, confront accused in D68M alleged scam

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By Fatou Gassama

Police prosecutors in the case of Kanimang Bajo, who is charged with falsely obtaining large sums of monies from over hundred individuals on the pretext of facilitating their travel to Mecca to perform hajj, have asked for time to allow them put their house in order and call witnesses.

Bajo is accused of among others acting with intent to defraud D68.690,000 from various persons on the pretext that he was going to provide them visas and flight tickets to Mecca for hajj.

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Yesterday, about one hundred of his alleged victims gathered around the court premises chanting and holding placards reading “Pay back our monies,” “You are a scammer.” They vented their frustrations calling for justice against the accused. However when the matter was called, police prosecutor Inspector Jallow applied for an adjournment explaining that the police needed some time to put their house in order.

But the lawyer for the accused ML Ceesay objected to the prosecution’s application arguing that they had enough time to mobilise witnesses and gather evidence since the accused was arrested for over a month now.

Ruling on the matter, presiding magistrate A Manneh said considering the amount involved and the number of people complaining she will grant the prosecution’s application for adjournment for one final time but warned that there will be no further adjournments from the prosecution.

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The matter was then adjourned to 21 July.