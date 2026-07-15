CAF OPENS BIDS FOR HOSTING OF AFRICA CUP OF NATIONS (AFCON) 2028, 2032 AND 2036

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The Confédération Africaine de Football (“Caf”) has invited its Member Associations (“MAs”) that represents 54 African countries, to submit bids to host the Caf Africa Cup of Nations (“AFCON”) 2028, 2032 and 2036.

The Caf Afcon competition is the biggest sporting event in Africa and is also amongst the biggest sporting events in the world with more than 3.2 billion TV audiences and 6 billion digital views globally.

The Caf Africa Cup of Nations PAMOJA 2027 will take place in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda from 19 June 2027 to 17 July 2027.

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CAF will host a competition involving Senior Men’s National Teams every year except during the year of the Fifa World Cup.

Caf has developed the Afcon2028, 2032 and 2036 Bidding Framework with the support of its independent expert adviser, PwC, and its technical, financial and external legal advisers. The Bidding Framework establishes a transparent, credible and ethical process for the evaluation and selection of the host country or host countries for each Afcon edition and is in accordance with global best practices.

Further announcements regarding Caf National Team Competitions will be made in due course.

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CAF Communications