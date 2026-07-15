Ambassador Bah presents letters of credence to Brazilian president

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By Saikou Ceesay

The Gambian ambassador to the US Momodou Lamin Bah, who is also with accreditation to Brazil, on Wednesday presented his letters of credence to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, president of the Republic of Brazil.

The ceremony took place at the Presidential palace in Brasília where Ambassador Bah conveyed fraternal greetings from President Adama Barrow and the people of The Gambia to President Lula da Silva.

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The Gambian ambassador observed that The Gambia and Brazil have excellent diplomatic relations which have continued to flourish since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1965. He also reaffirmed The Gambia’s commitment to strengthening its long standing bilateral relations with Brazil.

Prior to the ceremony at the palace, Ambassador Bah held a bilateral meeting with the Secretary for Africa and the Middle East at Brazil’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Carlos Sérgio Sobral Duarte, to whom he underscored The Gambia’s interest in deepening cooperation in agriculture and food security, trade and investment, education, technical and vocational training, tourism, culture, and technical cooperation. The ambassador further informed his host about the appreciation of the Gambian community in Brazil for the hospitality extended to them by the Government and people of Brazil.

For his part, Ambassador Carlos Sérgio Sobral Duarte congratulated Ambassador Bah and extended best wishes during his tour of duty. He reaffirmed Brazil’s commitment to further strengthening the longstanding friendship and cooperation between the two countries and expressed the Government of Brazil’s readiness to work closely with The Gambia in advancing collaboration in agriculture, trade and investment, education, technical cooperation, tourism, and other areas of mutual interest.