NYC hosts digital innovation sprint

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By Olimatou Coker

The National Youth Council (NYC), in partnership with Unicef The Gambia, on Tuesday hosted the country’s first Digital Innovation Sprint National Showcase and Partnership Forum at Bakadaji Hotel, marking a significant step toward shaping The Gambia’s digital future.

Held under the theme “Innovating for Children and Youth: Scaling Digital Solutions for Sustainable Impact,” the event brought together government officials, development partners, private sector actors, and young innovators to spotlight technology-driven solutions addressing national challenges.

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The forum marked the culmination of the Gambia Digital Innovation Sprint, a national initiative led by the NYC in collaboration with the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Ministry of Communication and Digital Economy, and Unicef. The programme aims to empower young people to design and scale digital solutions that directly impact children, youth, and communities.

Following a nationwide call for applications launched on December 1, 2025, 60 submissions were received. A panel of independent experts shortlisted 10 high-potential projects, which then underwent intensive bootcamps, mentorship, incubation, and prototype development.

At the end of the process, three outstanding teams emerged as finalists and received seed funding to further develop their innovations. The showcase provided these teams with a platform to present their solutions, attract investment, and explore partnerships to scale their impact.

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Speaking at the event, NYC Executive Director Alagie Jarju emphasised the initiative’s rigorous selection process and its focus on practical, impactful innovation.

“This sprint was designed to empower young innovators to develop solutions that directly address pressing challenges affecting children and communities across The Gambia,” he said, noting that independent experts from the digital sector ensured credibility in the selection process.

Minister of Youth and Sports, Hon. Bakary Badjie, reaffirmed government commitment to supporting youth innovation, describing the digital economy as a critical driver of employment and sustainable development.

“We will continue to support young people through policy, resources, and opportunities,” he said.

“The digital economy remains a key catalyst for tackling youth unemployment and building resilience.”

UN Resident Coordinator Karl Frederick Paul highlighted the importance of partnerships in advancing digital innovation and youth empowerment.

“This initiative reflects the strength of collaboration across institutions and sectors to invest in young people and support national development priorities,” he stated.

Unicef Representative Nafisa Binte Shafique underscored the central role of youth in shaping the country’s future, stressing that young people are not merely beneficiaries but active drivers of development.

“Over the past six months, we have seen young innovators transform ideas into practical solutions,” she said, pointing to the first-place winner, Kids Entertainment Lab, which developed five animated educational videos promoting inclusive digital learning.

The event also served as a strategic platform for engagement, allowing innovators to connect with policymakers, investors, and development partners to secure the support needed to expand their solutions nationwide.

The Digital Innovation Sprint signals a growing commitment to harnessing technology and youth creativity to address national challenges and accelerate sustainable development in The Gambia.