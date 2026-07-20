Ecomig Ghancoy10 donates medical supplies to Farafenni Hospital

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By Alieu Bah, reporting from NBR

The Ecomig Ghancoy10 contingent, stationed in The Gambia’s North Bank Region, has donated a significant consignment of medical supplies to Farafenni General Hospital as part of its ongoing Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts aimed at strengthening community support systems.

Speaking at the official handover ceremony, the Commanding Officer of the Ghancoy10 contingent emphasised that the donation underscores the contingent’s firm commitment to supporting essential public services, particularly healthcare delivery in underserved areas. He noted that such interventions form a core part of Ecomig’s broader mission—not only to maintain peace and security but also to foster community development and well-being.

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Receiving the donation on behalf of the hospital, the Chief Executive Officer, Mr Kebba Manneh, expressed profound gratitude to the Ghanaian contingent for what he described as a timely and impactful gesture. He highlighted that the donated medical supplies would play a crucial role in enhancing the hospital’s capacity to deliver quality healthcare services to patients.

Mr Manneh further explained that Farafenni General Hospital remains the principal referral facility in the North Bank Region, serving a wide catchment area that includes communities across the region as well as neighbouring villages in Senegal. He added that the hospital also attends to patients from other parts of The Gambia, placing considerable demand on its resources. As such, he stressed that the support from the Ghancoy10 contingent is both strategic and invaluable.

The hospital management reiterated their appreciation for the donation and reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the longstanding and cordial partnership between the Ghanaian contingent and Farafenni General Hospital. They expressed optimism that such collaborations will continue to contribute meaningfully to improved healthcare outcomes in the region.