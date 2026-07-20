SJAG HOLDS DAY WITH GAMBIAN SPORTS LEGENDS

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The Sports Journalists Association of The Gambia SJAG on Saturday introduced another novelty event “A Day with Gambian Sports Legends” designed to put back attention and appreciate patriotic contribution of past sports men and women who represented the country across all disciplines. The event took place at the Penchami Hall, Paraside Suits Hotel undet the theme: “Honouring the Pioneers, Inspiring the Future.”

A legion of Gambian sportsman and women attended each with a moving, glorious tract record of national and international honours in their various sporting disciplines.

SJAG President Omar Jarjue welcomed a gallery of government and sporting officials to gave inspiring speeches, underlining the importance and relevance of the occasion to inclusive sports development before the legends speak for themselves.

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Sports Minister Bakary Badjie said preserving the country’s sporting legacy and expanding support for athletes across all disciplines is part of government’s efforts to build a stronger and more inclusive sports sector.

He assured the audience that President Adama Barrow’s government remains dedicated to investing in sports infrastructure, developing young talent and recognising the pioneers whose sacrifices helped shape Gambian sports.

He described the gathering as more than a tribute to the past, adding that it was an opportunity to preserve the nation’s sporting history while motivating future champions.

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He highlighted government initiatives to immortalise sporting icons, including the naming of sections of the Independence Stadium after legendary figures such as Alhagie Momodou Njie (Biri Biri) and Ousainou Njie, as well as the recent naming of the Omar Amadou Jallow (O.J)Memorial Mini Stadium in Bakoteh.

The Minister also announced that the proposed National Sports Development Fund will include a dedicated support package for deserving sports veterans once operational.

He paid tribute to veteran coach Cherno Barra Touray, one of the oldest living sports icons.

The minister encouraged young athletes to learn from the resilience and achievements of the country’s sporting legends, noting that many excelled despite limited facilities and resources.

The event also recognise several distinguished sports personalities, including Cherno Barra Touray, Lamin Owens, Essa Faye, Dodou Capi Joof, Bai Malleh Wadda, Binta Daffeh, Elizabeth Bahoum, Nafisa Secka, Sheikh Faye, Omar Faye and Jabou Jawo among others for their invaluable contributions to the growth and development of sports in The Gambia.

Other speakers included GNOC president Bai Dodou Jallow who praised the role of sports journalists in preserving the country’s sporting legacy.

“Through your reporting, storytelling and documentation, you ensure that the achievements of our athletes and sports leaders are never forgotten. Events such as this demonstrate the important contribution of sports media not only in covering but also in preserving its history,” he remarked.