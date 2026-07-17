GNOC briefs media on Glasgow Commonwealth Games

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The Gambia National Olympic Committee yesterday held a media briefing on the Gambia’s participation in Commonwealth Games Glasgow. The briefing provided updates on the country’s state of preparedness and final logistical arrangements.

The Chef de Mission, Bakary K. Jammeh, assured the nation that Team-Gambia is fully prepared to represent the country at the Games, with all major logistical requirements successfully finalised.

Jammeh highlighted that travel arrangements, accommodation, accreditation, transportation, competition schedules, and team operations have all been carefully coordinated to ensure a smooth and successful participation in the event.

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According to him, all athletes and officials have undergone extensive preparations and are ready to compete with pride, determination, and professionalism in carrying the Gambian flag on the international stage.

“We urge all Gambians to rally behind the team as it embark on this important journey,” Jammeh said.

The Chef de Mission also underscored the importance of discipline, teamwork, and adherence to the values of excellence and respect throughout the Games, encouraging every member of the delegation to serve as worthy ambassadors of The Gambia.

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The Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games is scheduled to take place from 23 July to 2 August 2026, with The Gambia competing four sporting disciplines.