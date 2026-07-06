CRS, partners launch D30M food security programme

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By Aminata Kuyateh

The Catholic Relief Services (CRS) and partners on Tuesday launched the US$450,000 (over D30 million) Food Security and Climate Entrepreneurship Phase II (FACE II) in Central River Region North and began distributing immediate food assistance to vulnerable households.

Funded by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter‑day Saints Charities and implemented by CRS, the Agency for Village Support (AVISU) and the National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA), FACE II will strengthen food security, boost climate resilience and create sustainable livelihoods for women and youth.

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Running from February 2026 to January 2027, the programme will reach 2,900 households — about 6,620 people — across Upper Saloum, Lower Saloum, Niani, Nianija and Sami.

CRS Country Manager Dr Amulai Touray said FACE II continues commitments from the first phase after beneficiaries requested the intervention’s extension. The US$450,000 package will fund 10 climate‑smart community gardens, solar‑powered boreholes, strengthened savings and internal lending groups, poultry and small‑ruminant production, and training in nutrition and value addition.

Dr Touray announced immediate food support for 400 vulnerable households — including women‑headed families, households with persons with disabilities, and the elderly. From 4 July through September, each registered household will receive one bag of rice, one bag of onions and one gallon of cooking oil monthly.

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“The success of this project will depend on community ownership and active stakeholder participation,” he said, reaffirming CRS’s commitment to building resilient, food‑secure communities.

AVISU’s Musa Saho described FACE II as a timely intervention that will improve food and nutrition security through climate‑smart agriculture, better water access, community‑led initiatives and sustainable livelihoods. He said the project aligns with the Government’s National Development Plan and addresses climate impacts, food insecurity, livelihood challenges and irregular migration. Saho thanked the donor, pledged transparent implementation, and noted AVISU’s partnership with CRS dates to 2008.

NDMA Deputy Executive Director Lamin Jadama said FACE II arrives as the latest Cadre Harmonisé projects 11 percent of Gambians will face crisis‑level food insecurity during the June–August lean season, with CRR North among the worst affected. He said the programme will help households withstand climate shocks through improved agriculture, livelihoods and savings schemes while reinforcing government resilience efforts.

Jadama also highlighted CRS’s presence in The Gambia since 1960 and stressed the need for coordinated action between government, partners and communities.

The project was officially launched by Gidda Khan, representing the Governor of CRR North, who urged beneficiaries to take ownership and called on implementers to ensure transparency, accountability and inclusiveness.

Beneficiaries welcomed the programme and food distribution. Emily Nying thanked CRS, partners and the donor for supporting vulnerable families amid growing food insecurity.