Gambia hailed as model of security at Africa security watch conference

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By Arret Jatta

The Gambia’s peace and security record came into the spotlight on Tuesday as government officials and security experts from across Africa called for stronger regional cooperation to tackle terrorism, organised crime and other emerging threats at the opening of the 19th Africa Security Watch Conference and Awards in Banjul.

Officially opening the conference on behalf of President Adama Barrow, Interior Minister Abdoulie Sanyang said Africa’s security challenges require collective solutions built on intelligence sharing, coordinated border management and stronger partnerships among states.

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“The security challenges of our time demand common African answers,” Sanyang said, warning that terrorism, violent extremism, cybercrime, illicit arms trafficking, irregular migration and climate-induced insecurity continue to threaten the continent. He said The Gambia remains committed to security sector reforms, community policing, democratic oversight of security institutions and respect for human rights.

Earlier, President of the Africa Security Watch Initiative, Patrick Agbambu, praised The Gambia as one of Africa’s safest countries, describing it as a model for other African nations.

“I took a walk alone near my hotel at 1 a.m. and felt safe. The Gambia is a place Africa can emulate in terms of security,” he said.

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He also highlighted poor air connectivity and transport logistics as major obstacles to regional integration, saying African countries must address logistical challenges alongside security concerns to accelerate development.

The conference also heard a presentation from the Nigeria Police Force, delivered by Commissioner of Police Baba Mohammed Azare on behalf of Inspector General of Nigeria Police Kayode Egbetokun.

Azare said policing across Africa must become more intelligence-led, technology-driven and community-centered to effectively combat terrorism, kidnapping, cybercrime, organised crime and other transnational threats. He stressed that closer collaboration among African law enforcement agencies, investment in technology, capacity building and respect for human rights are essential to improving security across the continent.

The conference has brought together policymakers, military officers, law enforcement officials and security experts from across Africa to discuss practical solutions to the continent’s evolving security challenges.