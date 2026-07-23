Gambia launches $803,520 project to boost development

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By Olimatou Coker

The Gambia on Tuesday launched the Building Resilience and Inclusive Development for Democracy and Equality (BRIDGE) Project, a two‑year, US$803,520 initiative funded by the African Development Bank (AfDB) and implemented by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). The national launch at the OIC Conference Centre marks The Gambia’s participation in a multi‑country programme that also includes Guinea‑Bissau and South Sudan.

The BRIDGE Project will strengthen institutional capacity and legislative frameworks to deliver more inclusive, transparent, equitable and accountable governance. It will promote women’s leadership and participation in decision‑making and build the capacity of civil society to advance gender‑responsive governance, justice, transparency and accountability.

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Mandisa Mashologu, UNDP Country Representative in The Gambia, described the programme as a timely, transformative investment in the country’s democratic transition. “Sustainable development requires responsive, accountable and inclusive governance,” she said, noting recent gains in constitutionalism, human rights and civic participation. “The BRIDGE project arrives at a critical moment in The Gambia’s democratic consolidation.”

Mashologu added that institutional reform must be paired with meaningful citizen participation, and that women’s empowerment requires enabling policies and institutions. She thanked the AfDB for funding the programme.

Mariyanna G Jabang‑Secka, Director of Gender Equality and Women’s Empowerment at the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Welfare, said the launch is an important milestone in efforts to strengthen democratic governance and gender equality. She emphasised the government’s commitment to gender equality as set out in the National Gender Policy 2025–2034, the National Development Plan, the IRIWA 2023–2027 framework and international obligations including the SDGs, AU Agenda 2063 and CEDAW.

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Jabang‑Secka said the BRIDGE Project directly supports these national and international commitments. Through five strategic components, the programme will:

strengthen institutional capacity and legislative frameworks;

invest in women’s leadership and skills development;

reinforce civil society’s role in promoting transparency and accountability;

foster regional collaboration and peer learning;

and mainstream gender across governance processes.

Thomas Kimaru, BRIDGE Project Manager, said the Gambian component addresses three core challenges including weak public institutions, limited women’s representation in leadership, and weak public accountability. Implemented nationwide with a budget of US$803,520, the project will strengthen governance institutions, develop women leaders, support civil society, and facilitate regional knowledge sharing.

Kimaru confirmed the project will work closely with government bodies, civil society, the media, academia, development partners and communities.

Expected outcomes include stronger institutions, improved access to justice, increased women’s participation in decision‑making, and more accountable governance across The Gambia.