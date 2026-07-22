The Gambia does not have a leadership crisis. It has an accountability crisis

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By Mohammed Jallow

Every election season in The Gambia produces a familiar chorus. Citizens demand new leaders. Political parties promise a new direction. Campaign platforms overflow with pledges of economic transformation, employment creation, institutional reform, and a better standard of living. The expectation is always the same. Change the leadership, and the nation will change.

Yet after every election, another uncomfortable reality emerges. Governments change. Ministers change. Parliamentarians change. Political alliances shift. Campaign slogans disappear. But many of the country’s most pressing challenges remain stubbornly intact.

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Perhaps it is time to ask a more difficult question.

What if The Gambia’s greatest challenge is not a leadership crisis?

What if the real crisis is accountability?

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This proposition may sound provocative, but it deserves serious national reflection. For decades, Gambians have developed a political culture that places extraordinary emphasis on personalities while paying insufficient attention to systems. We celebrate political victories but neglect institutional performance. We criticise leaders when they fail yet often excuse ourselves when we fail as citizens.

Accountability is not merely about exposing corruption or demanding resignations. It is the foundation upon which trust between government and citizens is built. Without accountability, democracy becomes ritual rather than substance. Elections become events instead of instruments of transformation.

The truth is that accountability is everyone’s responsibility.

Governments must account for public resources.

Public officials must account for their decisions.

Civil servants must account for service delivery.

Businesses must account for ethical conduct.

Journalists must account for factual reporting.

Citizens must account for civic responsibility.

When accountability collapses, institutions weaken. When institutions weaken, development slows. When development slows, frustration grows. That frustration is then redirected toward leadership, even though the deeper disease lies elsewhere.

The Gambia has produced capable leaders across different sectors. It has produced distinguished judges, respected academics, visionary entrepreneurs, courageous journalists, talented civil servants, and committed public servants. Leadership talent has never been entirely absent.

The real question is whether our institutions consistently reward competence and hold failure to account.

Too often they do not.

Road projects are announced with enthusiasm, yet citizens rarely receive detailed explanations regarding implementation timelines, expenditure, variations, or completion delays.

Public contracts attract headlines during signing ceremonies, but far less attention follows regarding execution, quality assurance, or measurable outcomes.

National development plans are launched with impressive presentations, yet periodic public evaluations remain inconsistent. Citizens deserve more than announcements. They deserve measurable results.

This observation should not be interpreted as criticism of one administration alone. It is a recurring governance challenge that predates the current government and will likely continue unless accountability becomes a national culture rather than a political slogan. Equally important is the role of the ordinary citizen.

It is easy to criticise corruption while offering small payment to avoid lawful procedures.

It is easy to condemn nepotism while requesting employment favors for relatives instead of insisting upon transparent recruitment.

It is easy to criticise public officials while ignoring our own civic obligations.

A society cannot consistently tolerate misconduct at the individual level while expecting integrity at the national level.

Integrity cannot be selective.

Accountability cannot be seasonal. Justice cannot be political.

One of the greatest paradoxes in Gambian public life is that we often demand standards from leaders that we are unwilling to practice ourselves.

We demand punctuality from government offices while arriving late to our own appointments.

We criticise wasteful public spending while misusing community resources.

We demand professionalism while celebrating mediocrity whenever it benefits us personally. National character ultimately shapes national governance. Governments do not emerge from another planet. They emerge from society itself.

This reality makes accountability both uncomfortable and necessary.

Youth unemployment offers another important example.

Every graduating class enters an increasingly competitive labor market with understandable expectations. Employment opportunities remain limited in several sectors, prompting many young Gambians to pursue opportunities abroad.

Irregular migration continues to attract desperate young people who believe that uncertainty overseas offers greater hope than certainty at home.

Government bears significant responsibility for creating an enabling environment that attracts investment, strengthens education, supports entrepreneurship, and expands employment opportunities.

Yet accountability also requires difficult conversations about education quality, employability skills, vocational training, innovation, productivity, and entrepreneurship.

Not every solution can originate from government.

Private enterprise must expand.

Communities must invest.

Educational institutions must adapt.

Young people themselves must continuously develop relevant skills within an evolving global economy.

Development is a shared enterprise.

Public service delivery provides perhaps the clearest measure of governmental accountability.

Citizens rarely judge governments solely through speeches.

They judge governments through hospitals.

They judge governments through schools.

They judge governments through roads.

They judge governments through electricity.

They judge governments through water supply.

They judge governments through efficient public administration.

Every interaction between a citizen and a public institution either strengthens confidence or weakens it.

When services are efficient, trust grows.

When services fail repeatedly without explanation or consequence, public confidence gradually erodes.

This is why performance measurement matters.

Every ministry should publish clear objectives.

Every public institution should communicate measurable targets.

Every senior public official should understand that public office represents stewardship rather than privilege.

Transparency should become ordinary rather than exceptional.

Modern governance increasingly depends upon data rather than declarations.

Citizens should know how public funds are allocated.

They should understand project implementation timelines. They should receive regular progress reports. Technology makes such transparency easier than ever before. Open government is no longer an aspiration.

It is becoming an international expectation. Corruption remains another difficult subject.

It is tempting to imagine corruption exclusively as dramatic financial scandals involving enormous sums. Reality is often more subtle. Corruption also includes abuse of office. It includes favoritism. It includes conflicts of interest. It includes irregular procurement. It includes misuse of public property. It includes influence peddling.

It includes every decision placing personal interest above public duty. Fighting corruption therefore requires much more than investigations.

It requires prevention. It requires institutional safeguards. It requires ethical leadership.

Most importantly, it requires political courage regardless of personalities involved.

Selective accountability eventually becomes no accountability at all

The independence of oversight institutions therefore remains essential.

Auditors.

Anti corruption bodies.

The judiciary.

Parliament.

The media.

Civil society organisations.

Each performs a unique constitutional function.

Strong democracies do not fear scrutiny.

They encourage it.

Criticism should never automatically be interpreted as hostility.

Constructive criticism frequently represents patriotism in its highest form.

Citizens who ask difficult questions are often demonstrating confidence in democracy rather than disrespect toward government.

Silence rarely strengthens institutions.

Responsible engagement often does.

The media equally carries profound responsibility.

Freedom of expression remains fundamental within every democratic society.

Nevertheless, freedom carries corresponding obligations.

Accuracy matters.

Verification matters.

Fairness matters.

Public confidence depends upon responsible journalism capable of distinguishing evidence from speculation.

The same principle applies to social media.

Digital platforms have democratized public discourse in remarkable ways.

Every citizen now possesses the ability to influence national conversations.

This represents enormous democratic progress.

Unfortunately, misinformation spreads with equal speed.

Character assassination frequently replaces reasoned debate.

Political polarisation intensifies.

National cohesion suffers.

Digital citizenship therefore requires accountability too.

The future of The Gambia will depend not only upon technological advancement but upon digital responsibility.

Education deserves special attention because accountability begins long before citizens enter government.

Schools shape national values.

Teachers influence future leadership.

Parents establish ethical foundations.

Communities reinforce civic responsibility.

When children consistently observe dishonesty rewarded and integrity ignored, powerful lessons emerge.

Character education matters as much as academic excellence.

The future civil servant sits in today’s classroom.

The future minister sits in today’s lecture hall.

The future entrepreneur sits in today’s vocational center.

The future judge sits in today’s secondary school.

Nation building therefore begins with values.

Perhaps this explains why some countries with fewer natural resources consistently outperform nations possessing greater wealth.

Institutions matter.

Rules matter.

Ethics matter.

Predictability matters.

Accountability matters.

Singapore transformed itself largely through disciplined institutions.

Rwanda rebuilt itself by emphasising governance reforms and public sector accountability.

Botswana demonstrated how responsible management of national resources can produce long term stability.

No country is perfect.

Every nation confronts challenges.

Nevertheless, history repeatedly demonstrates that accountability accelerates development.

The Gambia possesses remarkable advantages.

Political stability has improved significantly over recent years.

The country enjoys strategic geographic positioning.

Its people remain resilient, peaceful, entrepreneurial, and remarkably resourceful.

Its democratic institutions continue evolving.

Its youthful population represents tremendous potential.

These strengths should inspire optimism.

But optimism without accountability eventually becomes complacency.

Patriotism demands honesty.

Loving one’s country includes acknowledging its weaknesses.

Constructive criticism should never be mistaken for disloyalty.

Silence has never built nations.

Truth often does.

The next chapter of Gambian development cannot depend solely upon government initiatives.

It must become a national movement.

Business leaders must embrace ethical corporate governance.

Religious leaders must continue promoting integrity.

Traditional leaders must reinforce community responsibility.

Civil servants must prioritise professionalism.

Teachers must cultivate responsible citizenship.

Young people must reject shortcuts to success.

Citizens must participate beyond election day.

Democracy is not an event conducted every five years.

It is a daily commitment.

Ultimately, accountability begins with a simple but transformative principle.

Every public office exists to serve the people.

Every taxpayer deserves value for money.

Every child deserves quality education.

Every patient deserves dignified healthcare.

Every entrepreneur deserves a fair opportunity.

Every young person deserves hope.

Every citizen deserves honest governance.

Likewise, every citizen owes something to the Republic.

Respect for the law.

Payment of lawful taxes.

Protection of public property.

Participation in civic life.

Respectful dialogue.

Community service.

National unity.

Rights and responsibilities must always coexist.

The future of The Gambia will not be determined merely by who occupies State House.

It will be determined by whether every institution performs its constitutional mandate with integrity.

It will be determined by whether citizens consistently demand transparency while practicing honesty.

It will be determined by whether public office becomes synonymous with service rather than privilege.

History rarely remembers nations for the promises their leaders made.

History remembers nations for the institutions they built.

The Gambia does not suffer from an absence of intelligent people.

It does not lack patriotic citizens.

It does not lack ambitious young people.

What it requires is a national culture where accountability is not feared but embraced, where public trust is earned rather than assumed, and where every leader and every citizen understands that responsibility accompanies every position, every privilege, and every opportunity.

Perhaps then we will finally stop asking whether The Gambia has a leadership crisis.

Instead, we will begin building the accountability culture that transforms leadership into lasting national progress.

That is the conversation this nation must have.

That is the challenge this generation must accept.

That is the legacy we owe the generations yet unborn.