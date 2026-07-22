Minister Badjie rejects notions that Barrow lost Ecowas’s respect to lead bloc

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Ever since the announcement that President Basirou Diomaye Faye has been selected as chairman of the Ecowas Authority of Heads of State, Gambians have been asking and debating why, again, President Barrow has not been given the honour to lead the bloc.

Former Information minister Demba Ali Jawo said despite being the third longest serving president in the bloc, President Barrow has been snubbed by the organisation that has now chosen Faye who is not quite more than two years in office.

“While it is hard to give any specific reason as to why President Barrow has never been given the chance to lead the bloc, there is no shortage of speculations as to this apparent snub. Some people, for instance, speculate that he lost the confidence of some of his regional colleagues when he reneged on his campaign promise to serve only three years as transitional president, and then went on to to serve two terms, and even planning to seek a third term. Obviously, both the African Union and Ecowas have frowned upon leaders going beyond the two-term limit, and it is possible that such inconsistency on the part of President Barrow has caused some of his colleagues to lose confidence in his ability to keep promises, which is quite fundamental in regional cohesiveness,” Jawo noted.

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He said in the wake of such a scenario, it is therefore time that President Barrow and his ‘wailers’ evaluate such persistent snubbing by his regional colleagues and see what needs to be done to regain their confidence.

But addressing similar comments on social media, Youth and Sports Minister Bakary Badjie said any notion that the president could not be selected to lead the bloc because of lost of credibility, is far from the truth.

“The Ecowas chairmanship is not a medal awarded to the most popular president, nor is it a validation of who is more influential. It is a position that comes with enormous responsibilities, and it is assumed through consensus among Member States,” he wrote on his Facebook page.

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According to the minister, a country that is prepared to shoulder not just the title but the commitments and responsibilities can put it forward and will get endorsement by fellow presidents, if not that year but a subsequent year.

“Therefore, the fact that The Gambia chose not to pursue the chairmanship should not be twisted into a narrative of rejection or lack of regional respect.

What many critics ignore or are even not aware of is the financial burden that accompanies the office. An Ecowas chairman becomes the face of the regional bloc, attending countless continental and international summits, mediating regional disputes, and responding to emergencies across West Africa. These responsibilities require frequent international travel and extensive diplomatic engagements, with significant costs that are largely borne by the country holding the chairmanship.

So for a small economy like The Gambia, where every dalasi matters, it is therefore entirely reasonable for President Barrow to prioritise national development and fiscal prudence over a prestigious regional title. That is a sign of responsible leadership that puts the country’s interests first.” Minister Badjie said.

He observed that it is ironical the very people and platforms that are questioning why President Barrow is not Ecowas chairman would almost certainly be the first to complain about his “frequent travels” if he accepted the role.

“For example in early 2022 when President Barrow travelled extensively across the region to mobilise support for Dr Omar Touray’s candidacy for the presidency of the Ecowas Commission – a more strategic position that The Gambia secured – many of these same voices criticised him “for travelling too much and for “wasting taxpayer money. Now, those same critics want Gambia to occupy a position that would require even more travels.

Which is it? You cannot demand regional leadership while condemning the diplomatic engagements that regional leadership demands. One of the unfortunate realities of our public discourse is the fact that some people speak with absolute confidence on subjects they have never taken the time to understand,” Minister Badjie said.