Chinese President unveils 4-point vision for AI development, global governance

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By Amadou Jadama in Beijing

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday laid out a four-point agenda for artificial intelligence at the opening of the 2026 World AI Conference and High-Level Meeting on Global AI Governance in Shanghai. He called on nations to rally under the United Nations to govern AI responsibly and equitably.

President Xi said AI progress should be driven by open-source development, cross-border collaboration, and data sharing. He argued that transparency and cooperative research will accelerate innovation, expand industry applications, and deliver tangible social and economic benefits.

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He warned that AI systems must remain secure, controllable, and subject to human oversight. He urged vigilance against risks that could exacerbate inequality or be weaponised and cautioned countries not to use national-security pretexts to overreach or to prioritise one nation’s security at the expense of others.

Inclusiveness and cultural respect

President Xi insisted that AI development must respect civilisational diversity and national cultural identities. He said technology should enable mutual learning and cultural preservation, not erode heritage or impose uniform values.

Global governance and capacity building

He called for coordinated international governance under UN leadership, including harmonised strategies, regulatory frameworks, and technical standards. He urged major powers to help Global South countries build AI capacity, close digital divides, and prevent new forms of historical injustice.

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The conference drew heads of state, government officials, and AI experts from around the world to discuss these priorities and next steps for international cooperation.