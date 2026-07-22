Civil society SSR platform launched

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By Olimatou Coker

Stakeholders in The Gambia’s security sector on Tuesday officially launched a civil society Security Sector Reform (SSR) Platform at the African Princess Hotel. The platform, established in partnership with the Office of National Security (ONS), the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), and the Civil Society Coalition on SSR, will institutionalise regular dialogue on national security issues and strengthen public trust and democratic governance.

The SSR Platform will institutionalise regular engagement, enhance accountability, and promote inclusive security governance between civil society and security institutions.

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Sainey Ceesay, Head of Governance and Peacebuilding at UNDP, said the initiative comes at a pivotal moment in The Gambia’s reform process. As the country implements the National Security Act 2025, the Security Sector Reform Strategy, and related policies, he said sustainable reform requires active collaboration beyond security institutions.

“The platform we launch today strengthens collaboration between defence and security institutions and civil society organisations,” Ceesay said. “It provides a structured, institutionalised mechanism for regular engagement, joint problem-solving, and mutual learning. Through this platform we will increase transparency, reinforce accountability, protect human rights, expand citizen participation, and build public trust in the security sector.”

Ceesay said operationalising the platform is particularly timely ahead of the 2026 presidential election and the 2027 national assembly and local government elections. The platform will help civil society and security institutions identify and address electoral risks, protect human rights, prevent gender-based violence, and counter hate speech, misinformation, and disinformation to support peaceful, credible, and inclusive elections.

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“The platform’s success depends on stakeholders’ commitment to engage with mutual respect, openness, and trust,” he added. “Through constructive, inclusive, and non-partisan dialogue, it can advance shared goals of peace, security, human rights, and sustainable development.”

Participants also committed to deepen cooperation on emerging security challenges, including prevention of violent extremism, organized crime, community safety, gender-responsive governance, and human rights protection. Early identification of risks and coordinated responses will strengthen institutions and public confidence.

Nfamara Jawneh, Chairperson of the Civil Society Coalition on SSR, said the platform provides a clear framework for civil society to engage meaningfully in policy discussions and ensure citizens’ voices guide security reforms.

“Today’s launch institutionalises dialogue, cooperation, and partnership between civil society and defence and security institutions,” Jawneh said. “It is a decisive step toward greater trust, transparency, and accountability in our security sector reform.”

Awa Jobe, Senior Policy Analyst at ONS, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to inclusive, democratic security governance, calling the platform the start of sustained engagement between state institutions and civil society.

“Today is the start of a new partnership based on dialogue and trust, not suspicion and division,” Jobe said. “We must make this platform an effective instrument for collaboration, accountability, and inclusive security governance.”